Malakai Black Reportedly Released By AEW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 07, 2022

Fightful Select is reporting Malakai Black has been released from All Elite Wrestling according to a number of sources. AEW has not officially confirmed the news.

Black requested his release recently but it was denied at first. After his match at All Out where he was pinned, Black waved to the fans and bowed before hugging the other members of the House of Black, an indication he was leaving the company.

Raj Giri reported, "I heard an AEW star requested their release, and follow up sources indicate it was Malakai Black. He reportedly has repeatedly shown concerns about his mental health due to personal life and demoralization due to the booking and handling of his character."

Source: Fightful Select
Tags: #aew #malakai black

