Championship Eliminator Match Set For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced Interim AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford will take place in a Championship Eliminator match on tonight's Dynamite on TBS. If Ford wins the match, she will earn a title shot.
Below is the updated card for tonight's Dynamite from Buffalo, NY, at the KeyBank Center:
- Best Friends & Orange Cassidy vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix)
- ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defends against Daniel Garcia
- Title Eliminator Match: Interim AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford
- MJF speaks
⚡ Six AEW Stars Suspended Following All Out Media Scrum Incident, CM Punk & Ace Steel May Be Fired By End Of The Day
Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated is reporting that AEW is expected to hand out punishment to all those involved in Sunday's backstage a [...]— Guy Incognito Sep 07, 2022 11:31AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com