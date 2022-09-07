WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Championship Eliminator Match Set For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 07, 2022

AEW has announced Interim AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford will take place in a Championship Eliminator match on tonight's Dynamite on TBS. If Ford wins the match, she will earn a title shot.

Below is the updated card for tonight's Dynamite from Buffalo, NY, at the KeyBank Center:

- Best Friends & Orange Cassidy vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix)

- ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defends against Daniel Garcia

- Title Eliminator Match: Interim AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford

- MJF speaks

