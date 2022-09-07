Championship Eliminator Match Set For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced Interim AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford will take place in a Championship Eliminator match on tonight's Dynamite on TBS. If Ford wins the match, she will earn a title shot.

Below is the updated card for tonight's Dynamite from Buffalo, NY, at the KeyBank Center:

- Best Friends & Orange Cassidy vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix)

- ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta defends against Daniel Garcia

- Title Eliminator Match: Interim AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm vs. Penelope Ford

- MJF speaks

