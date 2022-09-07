Velveteen Dream Reportedly Threatened and Attacked Gym Employee, Left Bite Marks On His Chest

According to police documents obtained by TMZ, Patrick "Velveteen Dream" Clark was involved in an incident on August 20th at a gym in Florida where he allegedly punched and bit an employee.

According to police reports in the obtained documents, a senior employee at the gym told them that an altercation between him and Clark began after he said the wrestler had to leave an area that was closed for cleaning.

The man claimed Clark went off on a tirade before the employee asked Clark to leave the gym entirely. Clark allegedly made threats to murder the employee and then punched him. During the fight, Clark allegedly bit the employee.

The documents state, "officers arrested Clark after they observed teeth marks on the employee's 'left chest near the left armpit.' Clark is currently listed as having a court date on September 19.