Six AEW Stars Suspended Following All Out Media Scrum Incident, CM Punk & Ace Steel May Be Fired By End Of The Day

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 07, 2022

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated is reporting that AEW is expected to hand out punishment to all those involved in Sunday's backstage altercation following the conclusion of the latest All Out PPV.

The report states that Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels and Michael Nakazawa will all be suspended for their roles in the fight while two of the main participants, CM Punk and Ace Steel, will either be among those suspended or could be outright terminated by the end of the day.

Current AEW World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk met with AEW owner Tony Khan on Tuesday, perhaps either discussing the suspension or in the case of a termination, the best way to exit the company the drop the title.

The report also noted that AEW has launched an external third-party investigation to find out exactly what happened and in what order in an attempt to piece the puzzle together and determine what person(s) are mainly at fault in the situation.

We will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

