Finn Balor Discusses His Reaction To Edge Being Removed From Judgment Day

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 07, 2022

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Finn Balor discussed his reaction to Edge being removed from Judgment Day. Check out the highlights below:

On his current run as a heel in WWE:

“I’ve been happy with the spot I’ve been in for the last 22 years in this business. Obviously, this is a new chapter for me, my first time playing a true heel character in WWE. I know I’ve done it before in NXT, but when we took the fans out of that environment, I kind of had to adapt the character a lot to suit the fact that there was no live crowd. So, I’m getting to do something I haven’t had a chance to do in WWE yet. I had a little bit in the UK a long time ago and a little bit in Japan, but this is the first time that the WWE audience are seeing a true heel character from me. It’s exciting, it’s refreshing, and I’m kind of diving into the deep end.”

On his reaction to Edge being removed from Judgment Day:

“Things could always be different, and we can pick apart things that happen on a TV show weekly. But we have to adapt on the fly, unlike television. It is what it is. It wasn’t how I imagined it to be, but it’s a little cooler this way. For me personally, if Edge had been in the group, the reactions we would get – maybe myself, Rhea, and Damian – we would say ‘that’s because of Edge.’ But now the reactions we get, that’s because of us. We’re not leaning on Edge in any way, so it gives me more responsibility, Damian more responsibility, and Rhea the same. We can dive into this as ourselves as not as a sidekick to Edge. We’re excited with how it’s going.”

Source: 411mania.com
