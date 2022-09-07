Finn Balor Discusses His Reaction To Edge Being Removed From Judgment Day

During a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Finn Balor discussed his reaction to Edge being removed from Judgment Day. Check out the highlights below:

On his current run as a heel in WWE:

“I’ve been happy with the spot I’ve been in for the last 22 years in this business. Obviously, this is a new chapter for me, my first time playing a true heel character in WWE. I know I’ve done it before in NXT, but when we took the fans out of that environment, I kind of had to adapt the character a lot to suit the fact that there was no live crowd. So, I’m getting to do something I haven’t had a chance to do in WWE yet. I had a little bit in the UK a long time ago and a little bit in Japan, but this is the first time that the WWE audience are seeing a true heel character from me. It’s exciting, it’s refreshing, and I’m kind of diving into the deep end.”

On his reaction to Edge being removed from Judgment Day: