📸 PHOTO: WWE Superstar Mandy Rose Poses Nude With NXT Titles

Shawn Michaels posed for Playgirl magazine back in 1996 during which he posted naked with the WWE Championship covering his private parts.

In celebration of becoming a double champion, unified NXT women’s champion Mandy Rose posed for a similar photo and posted it on social media.

About to do the Shawn Michaels Playgirl photoshoot with the Big Gold. My balls are gonna be crushed lmao pic.twitter.com/h62feVoYeR — Jaime Heredia (@chococornet6969) April 16, 2021