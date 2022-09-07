WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Big Update On The Backstage Fight After AEW All Out, Suspensions Issued

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 07, 2022

Big Update On The Backstage Fight After AEW All Out, Suspensions Issued

Further details are emerging regarding the backstage fight that occurred after Sunday's AEW All Out pay-per-view from sources close to CM Punk and Ace Steel.

Fightful is reporting that after Punk addressed the media during the post-All Out scrum, The Young Buck's went to Punk's locker room and when there was no answer they "kicked the door down."

In regards to Kenny Omega, the source is reporting the he did not appear to be as upset as was first reported on Sunday.

Ace Steel's wife was reportedly in the room and The Bucks storming in is what set him off.  The fight went a good several minutes with a chair thrown hitting Nick Jackson in the eye. Punk is believed to have been injured on Sunday with a reported torn tricep although some sources are reporting this happened during his match with Jon Moxley.

Several suspensions have been issued as a result of the incident although the names have not been confirmed by AEW.

Tags: #aew #all out #cm punk #the young bucks #kenny omega #ace steel #matt jackson #nick jackson

