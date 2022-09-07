WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Date and Location Announced

WWE has announced that the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place at San Antonio's Alamodome on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Tickets for the big event will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 30, at 10 AM CT.

WWE issued the following announcement:

SAN ANTONIO TO HOST 2023 ROYAL RUMBLE®

STAMFORD, Conn., September 7, 2022 – San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, the Alamodome and WWE® (NYSE: WWE) are proud to announce that the Alamodome in San Antonio will host Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 28, 2023. This marks the fourth time that Royal Rumble has been held in San Antonio and the third time the event has been hosted at the Alamodome.

Tickets for Royal Rumble will go on sale Friday, September 30 at 10 AM CT via Ticketmaster. To learn more about registering for presale opportunities, please visit https://www.wwe.com/royalrumble-presale-2023.

In addition, Royal Rumble Priority Passes will be available this Friday, September 9 at 12 Noon ET before tickets go on sale to the general public through official Priority Pass hospitality provider On Location. Royal Rumble Priority Passes provide fans with unrivaled access to WWE like never before through immersive VIP experiences that include premier seating, a dedicated stadium entrance, premium hospitality offerings and meet and greets with WWE Superstars and Legends. To purchase packages and learn more about presale opportunities, please visit www.onlocationexp.com/wwe/royal-rumble-tickets or call 1-855-346-7388.

“We are thrilled to bring back one of WWE’s most exciting events of the year to San Antonio,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “Royal Rumble will bring tens of thousands of WWE fans from around the world to the Alamodome, bringing both an incredible economic boost to our beautiful city and community outreach events that will give back in a multitude of ways.”

“WWE is honored that Royal Rumble will serve as one of the cornerstones of the Alamodome’s 30th Anniversary celebration,” said WWE Executive Vice President of Special Events John P. Saboor. “We are thankful to Mayor Nirenberg, Steve Zito and the entire staff at the Alamodome who were essential in making this historic return to San Antonio possible.”



Royal Rumble will stream live at 8 pm ET exclusively on Peacock in the United States and WWE Network everywhere else. The event will be headlined by two 30-men and 30-women Royal Rumble matches, with the winners of both receiving a Championship match opportunity at WrestleMania in Los Angeles.

About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The Company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live event, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion homes worldwide in 30 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, FOX Sports, BT Sport, Sony India and Rogers. The award-winning WWE Network includes all premium live events, scheduled programming and a massive video-on-demand library and is currently available in more than 180 countries. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to WWE Network.

Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

Trademarks: All WWE programming, talent names, images, likenesses, slogans, wrestling moves, trademarks, logos, and copyrights are the exclusive property of WWE and its subsidiaries. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.



Forward-Looking Statements: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for certain statements that are forward-looking and are not based on historical facts. Statements in this press release that include the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “continue,” “project,” “intend,” “estimate,” “believe,” “expect,” “outlook,” “target,” “goal” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such words. These statements relate to our future plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and are not historical facts and accordingly involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or the performance by us to be materially different from future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks relating to: the COVID-19 outbreak, which may continue to affect negatively world economies as well as our industry, business and results of operations; entering, maintaining and renewing major distribution and licensing agreements; a rapidly evolving and highly competitive media landscape; WWE Network; computer systems, content delivery and online operations of our Company and our business partners; privacy norms and regulations; our need to continue to develop creative and entertaining programs and events; our need to retain and continue to recruit key performers; the possibility of a decline in the popularity of our brand of sports entertainment; risks related to the resignation of Vincent K. McMahon; possible adverse changes in the regulatory atmosphere and related private sector initiatives; the highly competitive, rapidly changing and increasingly fragmented nature of the markets in which we operate and/or our inability to compete effectively, especially against competitors with greater financial resources or marketplace presence; uncertainties associated with international markets including possible disruptions and reputational risks; our difficulty or inability to promote and conduct our live events and/or other businesses if we do not comply with applicable regulations; our dependence on our intellectual property rights, our need to protect those rights, and the risks of our infringement of others’ intellectual property rights; the complexity of our rights agreements across distribution mechanisms and geographical areas; potential substantial liability in the event of accidents or injuries occurring during our physically demanding events; large public events as well as travel to and from such events; our expansion into new or complementary businesses, strategic investments and/or acquisitions; our accounts receivable; the construction and move to our new leased corporate and media production headquarters; litigation; a change in the tax laws of key jurisdictions; our feature film business; a possible decline in general economic conditions and disruption in financial markets including any resulting from COVID-19; our indebtedness including our convertible notes; our potential failure to meet market expectations for our financial performance; Vincent K. McMahon exercises control over our affairs, and his interests may conflict with the holders of our Class A common stock; our share repurchase program; a substantial number of shares are eligible for sale by the McMahons and the sale, or the perception of possible sales, of those shares could lower our stock price; and the volatility of our Class A common stock. In addition, our dividend is dependent on a number of factors, including, among other things, our liquidity and historical and projected cash flow, strategic plan (including alternative uses of capital), our financial results and condition, contractual and legal restrictions on the payment of dividends (including under our revolving credit facility), general economic and competitive conditions and such other factors as our Board of Directors may consider relevant. Forward-looking statements made by WWE speak only as of the date made, are subject to change without any obligation on the part of WWE to update or revise them, and undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with WWE’s business, please refer to the “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors” sections of WWE’s SEC filings, including, but not limited to, our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.