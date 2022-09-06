D'Lo Brown Has Left IMPACT Wrestling

It has been reported by PWInsider's Mike Johnson that D'Lo Brown has exited IMPACT Wrestling.
Scott D'Amore issued this statement on the matter:
"We appreciate D'Lo's contributions to Impact Wrestling over the last 3 plus years. We wish him nothing but the best moving forward."
D'Lo has not wrestled since December 2021 when he competed at Lariato Pro/SSWW Black Christmas.
It is currently unknown what he plans on doing next.
