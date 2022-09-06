WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

D'Lo Brown Has Left IMPACT Wrestling

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 06, 2022

D'Lo Brown Has Left IMPACT Wrestling

It has been reported by PWInsider's Mike Johnson that D'Lo Brown has exited IMPACT Wrestling.

Scott D'Amore issued this statement on the matter:

"We appreciate D'Lo's contributions to Impact Wrestling over the last 3 plus years. We wish him nothing but the best moving forward."

D'Lo has not wrestled since December 2021 when he competed at Lariato Pro/SSWW Black Christmas.

It is currently unknown what he plans on doing next.

D'Lo Brown Reveals Origins Of Iconic Head-Shaking Signature Taunt

D'Lo Brown was recently interviewed by Sports Illustrated, where he revealed the origins of his signature head shake. "Back in ’97, [...]

— Guy Incognito Jun 19, 2022 05:39PM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #impact #dlo brown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78317/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer