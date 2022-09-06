Several Main Roster Superstars Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT

Ricochet, Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop are scheduled to compete on tonight’s WWE NXT. Check out the full preview below for tonight’s episode:

Nathan Frazer and Axiom kick off their best of three series

In the spirit of friendly competition, Nathan Frazer and Axiom agreed to let their worlds collide in a best-of-three series of singles matches.

The two high-flying, jaw-dropping Superstars will clash for the first time on Tuesday as they look to gain the edge

Who will walk away with the first victory in Frazer and Axiom’s head-to-head series? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA.

Wes Lee squares up with JD McDonagh

JD McDonagh gives Wes Lee the creeps, but The Irish Ace is unconcerned with Lee’s opinions stating he’d rather be creepy than emotionally feeble like Lee.

McDonagh’s meticulous routine is designed to put his mind and body in perfect harmony, and he plans to show Lee how that focus translates to the squared circle when the two clash in singles competition.

Can Lee’s fast-paced offense overcome McDonagh’s methodical nature? Tune in Tuesday night to NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA to find out.

Ricochet looks to settle the score with Trick Williams

Ricochet and Carmelo Hayes tore down the house during their thrilling clash for the North American Title at NXT Worlds Collide, and if it wasn’t for a few timely interferences from Trick Williams, The One and Only may have taken home the gold.

To settle the score, Ricochet will go one-on-one with Hayes’ right-hand man.

Will Ricochet pay Williams back for his interferences, or will Williams “whoop that trick” and earn one of the biggest wins of his young career? Find out tonight on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop strike back at Toxic Attraction

Doudrop & Nikki A.S.H. came to NXT 2.0 to challenge for gold, but at NXT Worlds Collide, the duo discovered they had inadvertently provoked the wrath of Toxic Attraction.

In a surprising twist, Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne stormed out to the ring during Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop’s NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match to cost the Raw Superstars the title. The Scottish pair didn’t realize they had issues with Toxic Attraction, but they now plan to make Toxic Attraction wish they’d never stuck their noses in their business.

Can the UK tag team even the score, or will Toxic Attraction send the pair back to Monday nights? Tune in to NXT 2.0 tonight at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

Roxanne Perez challenges Meiko Satomura

Storied NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura showed how she earned the moniker The Final Boss during an electrifying Triple Threat Match at NXT Worlds Collide. Despite Mandy Rose swiping the pin in the final seconds, Satomura displayed how she was able to reign supreme for more than 450 days in NXT UK.

Satomura’s skills and reputation drew the attention of Roxanne Perez, who sought out the former champion to request a one-on-one showdown in the spirit of competition.

Can Perez earn a statement victory against The Final Boss, or will Satomura teach the rising Superstar a lesson or two? Find out tonight on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA.