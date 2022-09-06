AEW Stars Believe CM Punk Might Be Fired Following Backstage Fight

CM Punk's time in All Elite Wrestling could be over, at least according to some backstage ramblings following a physical altercation that took place after the AEW All Out 2022 pay-per-view on Sunday.

Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega and Matt & Nick Jackson were all reportedly involved in a backstage fight which came after Punk's controversial comments targeting Colt Cabana, Hangman Page and the AEW EVPs during the All Out post-show media scrum.

A report from Wrestling Observer notes that Punk started the fight by taking a swing at Matt Jackason. Steel reportedly threw a chair which smacked Jackason in the eye. Steel is also alleged to have bit Omega and pulled at his hair.

Fightful Select has followed up and is reporting that several longtime AEW stars now can't see how Punk could remain in the company after this incident. Fightful however note there are conflicting reports in regards to who started the fight with some sources suggesting that Omega and Young Bucks "aggressively" approached Punk’s locker room.

AEW talent are forbidden from talking about what went down due to "pending legal issues" that will result.

