Eric Bischoff: "Fire CM Punk"

During the latest Bischoff Reacts podcast, Eric Bischoff spoke about the CM Punk / AEW situation.

"I did a horsesh*t job of handling this very type of thing. So I'm not one to give anybody advice. But I had a lot of the same issues of executives in my own company talking to the dirtsheets at that time, Dave Meltzer primarily, leaking things that never should've leaked. Talent taking it upon themselves to leak certain things that really should've leaked."

"So I get it, which is why I kinda empathize with CM Punk a little bit. I've been there and I've done it. I know the impact, but once it gets to this point, if it's truly a brush fire, you're about ready to call in the National Guard, because that brush fire is about to start taking over and it's gonna get out of control. Get to it."

"If this was totally just real life and nobody's really working here. Fire CM Punk, like two minutes after he got done."

"[He] embarrassed [AEW CEO] Tony [Khan.] If it's not a work, it's not worth it. He's done absolutely freakin' nothing. Who knows? Maybe they'd have done just as good without him. From what I can measure, which is weekly ratings or audience growth or lack thereof? Nada."