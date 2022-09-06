Bobby Fish Wants To Shoot Fight CM Punk

During the latest episode of The Undisputed Podcast, Bobby Fish spoke about the ongoing CM Punk drama.

“Let’s just make this a formal invitation to Phil [CM Punk]. Yeah, I’m down. If that’s the direction he wants to go and I mean, he could pick the time, the place, we can do it in Chicago.



"Yeah, that would be kind of fun, right? It can be boxing, it could be kickboxing, it can be MMA. I mean sh*t, we can do this bareknuckle. Whatever sounds good to Phil. He can pick the weight, he can pick the place like I said. I mean whatever he wants to do but yeah, let’s make it official. Like come on Phil [chuckles].”