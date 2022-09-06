WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bobby Fish Wants To Shoot Fight CM Punk

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 06, 2022

During the latest episode of The Undisputed Podcast, Bobby Fish spoke about the ongoing CM Punk drama.

“Let’s just make this a formal invitation to Phil [CM Punk]. Yeah, I’m down. If that’s the direction he wants to go and I mean, he could pick the time, the place, we can do it in Chicago.

"Yeah, that would be kind of fun, right? It can be boxing, it could be kickboxing, it can be MMA. I mean sh*t, we can do this bareknuckle. Whatever sounds good to Phil. He can pick the weight, he can pick the place like I said. I mean whatever he wants to do but yeah, let’s make it official. Like come on Phil [chuckles].”

Bobby Fish Reportedly On His Way Out Of AEW

According to a new report from Fightful Select, it seems as though Bobby Fish may be on his way out of AEW. Fish has not appeared on AEW TV [...]

— Guy Incognito Sep 01, 2022 12:56AM
Source: postwrestling.com
Tags: #aew #cm punk #bobby fish

