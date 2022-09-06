Matt Hardy Reveals Some Vague Details About CM Punk's Problems In WWE

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy recalled CM Punk's time in WWE.
“Some people in the office were very split on [Punk]. Paul Heyman was a big advocate for CM Punk, obviously, around that time. But I do know that there were forces in the office that weren’t high on Punk and they didn’t really want him to come up to the main roster. … He overcame a lot of odds. … I do remember there [was] some guy who just had issues with him because he was very outspoken about things, you know, and was very outspoken about the whole straight edge thing.”
Both CM Punk and Matt Hardy are currently contracted with All Elite Wrestling.
