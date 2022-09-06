R-Truth Explains Why He Roasted CM Punk Over His Complaints About 2011 Booking

R-Truth recently sat down with Premier Live TV, where he spoke about his past issues with CM Punk during their time together in WWE.

"I don't like people that put my name in no bullshit. Me and Punk cool, but he said, what did he say, I can't remember what he said. Him and Edge said something, Edge said something about, he don't count the 24/7 Title and I said, 'I don't count your titles either.' What did Punk say? Oh, it was about, he don't understand why WWE had to let Miz & Truth beat him. I said, 'We were hotter than you at the time.' That was pretty much it. It was just somebody like me and my character, to come back at somebody like that, in almost a negative way. I'm still me at the end of the day. You don't say no bullshit on me and I won't come back. I am a clap backer. It depends. Sometimes I ignore shit, but I will clap back. We cool. No beef with me and Punk. Me and Miz beat him because we were hotter than him at the time. Punk has gotten his push and all that shit, but we were hotter than him at the time. No beef."

The Miz & R-Truth would go on to face John Cena & The Rock at WWE Survivor Series 2011 in a losing effort.

