Sheamus Tried To Get "Written In My Face" Theme Back

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 06, 2022

Sheamus was recently interviewed by SportsBIBLE's Josh Lawless, where he revealed that he's been trying to get his old "Written In My Face" theme song back.

“Of course, it’s amazing what music can do. I had so many requests when I came back in 2020 for me to bring back ‘Written in My Face.’ … But it’s just funny, when that music hits the reaction it can have on the crowd.”

If you don't remember, are too young or simply just want to rock out, you can hear the song below.

Source: WrestlingInc.com
Tags: #wwe #sheamus

