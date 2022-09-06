Triple H Was Going To Work With Gable Steveson At WrestleMania 38

Triple H recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where he revealed scrapped plans for a match at WrestleMania 38.

"There was a plan for me to do something at WrestleMania, which we had talked about. I was going to do something with Gable Steveson and try to get him launched and get going. When they told me, I was like, 'Okay.' I think Steph took it way harder than I did. 'It's not bothering you?' I rode it until the wheels fell off, the wheels fell off. They tell you you're done, then I'm done. I'm good. I did everything I wanted to do and then some."

"When Vince asked me to do WrestleMania. 'We're going to [Texas], two days, I need an attraction. You can do whatever you want, tell me who you want work with, whatever you want to do at WrestleMania.' I was like, 'I'm not sure I want to do it.' 'Really?' 'Yeah, I'm kind of done. I don't know that I want to do it. I'm too busy, I'm too much doing the other stuff. It's too much work, it's too hard. You have to be all in.' 'Alright, let me know.' At that same period of time, we were doing the stuff with Gable, finalizing his commitment to us, all that stuff and when the idea came, I went to Vince with the idea to do the thing with Gable. 'Wow, I love it.' The thought for me was, I work with this kid, put him over, get him rolling, it'll be great. That's what I would like to do, nothing else. When they came to me and said, 'it's done.' I have no regrets, no sadness."