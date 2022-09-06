Matt Cardona Files Trademark For New Nickname

It is being reported by PWInsider that Matt Cardona has filed a trademark with the USPTO for "The Agent"
“The trademark filing was for “Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”
⚡ Matt Cardona Rejects The Notion That He's Sucking Up To Billy Corgan
Matt Cardona was a guest on NWA Extra, where he spoke about his relationship with Billy Corgan. "Billy has been great to me. I see his vi [...]— Guy Incognito Aug 26, 2022 10:49AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com