WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Matt Cardona Files Trademark For New Nickname

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 06, 2022

Matt Cardona Files Trademark For New Nickname

It is being reported by PWInsider that Matt Cardona has filed a trademark with the USPTO for "The Agent"

“The trademark filing was for “Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”

Matt Cardona Rejects The Notion That He's Sucking Up To Billy Corgan

Matt Cardona was a guest on NWA Extra, where he spoke about his relationship with Billy Corgan. "Billy has been great to me. I see his vi [...]

— Guy Incognito Aug 26, 2022 10:49AM

Source: pwinsiderelite.com
Tags: #matt cardona

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78305/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer