AEW's Eddie Kingston Praises A Few WWE Stars

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, AEW star Eddie Kingston had praise for WWE star Roman Reigns.
“Yeah, I love Roman. That’s why he’s the top guy. That’s why he’s the guy, you know what I mean? There is a reason for it. If he could not speak or capture you emotionally, he would not be up there.”
Kingston continued.
“I love all the dudes in the New Day. They’re entertaining, they can all talk, you know what I mean? Kevin Owens, he’s a talker and he can go … Sami Zayn is another one.”
