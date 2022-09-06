WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW's Eddie Kingston Praises A Few WWE Stars

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 06, 2022

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, AEW star Eddie Kingston had praise for WWE star Roman Reigns.

“Yeah, I love Roman. That’s why he’s the top guy. That’s why he’s the guy, you know what I mean? There is a reason for it. If he could not speak or capture you emotionally, he would not be up there.”

Kingston continued.

“I love all the dudes in the New Day. They’re entertaining, they can all talk, you know what I mean? Kevin Owens, he’s a talker and he can go … Sami Zayn is another one.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
