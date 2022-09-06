Another WWE Superstars Have Been Given His Full Name Back

Another WWE Superstar has received his first name back.
During a backstage segment on Monday's RAW with The Miz, Ciampa was once again referred to as Tommaso Ciampa. It's the latest name change since Triple H took charge of creative.
He joins Matt Riddle, Austin Theory, Humberto Carrillo, and Angel Garza, among others to receive original names back.
