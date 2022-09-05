Several Matches Announced for Next Week's Monday Night RAW

Several matches have already been announced for next week's edition of Monday Night RAW. Former WWE NXT Champion Johnny Gargano will compete in his first match in over nine months, WWE Hall of Famer Edge will square off against Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day, and there will also be a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match, as Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah will defend their belts against IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL.
WWE #WomensTagTitles on the line next Monday on #WWERaw!— WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2022
Can @RaquelWWE & @WWE_Aliyah go 2-0 against #DAMAGECTRL or will @itsBayleyWWE lead her team to victory? pic.twitter.com/I0DhuseLLi
Who wants a match with @JohnnyGargano next Monday on #WWERaw?! pic.twitter.com/fc0j6OxtFV— WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2022
NEXT MONDAY on #WWERaw@EdgeRatedR vs. @DomMysterio35! pic.twitter.com/xhGfxGDtQB— WWE (@WWE) September 6, 2022
