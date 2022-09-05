Finn Balor Admits He Was "Going Through The Motions" As A Babyface

Finn Balor recently sat down with Gorilla Position, where he opened up about how stale he felt his career was getting for a moment as he found himself not booked on major events.

“Yeah, of course. I’m a professional and I wanna wrestle. I feel like I’m one of the top performers in the business consistently over years and years and years, so I feel like I deserve to be on those shows. Especially my output with regards to live events and non-televised events, I’ll be on every show, so to be left off or snubbed off the biggest show of the year, especially when it’s two nights, yeah, that hurt.”

Balor says his heel turn was a necessity.