Finn Balor Admits He Was "Going Through The Motions" As A Babyface

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 05, 2022

Finn Balor recently sat down with Gorilla Position, where he opened up about how stale he felt his career was getting for a moment as he found himself not booked on major events.

“Yeah, of course. I’m a professional and I wanna wrestle. I feel like I’m one of the top performers in the business consistently over years and years and years, so I feel like I deserve to be on those shows. Especially my output with regards to live events and non-televised events, I’ll be on every show, so to be left off or snubbed off the biggest show of the year, especially when it’s two nights, yeah, that hurt.”

Balor says his heel turn was a necessity.

“I feel like, I’m sure it was to do with how I was performing and maybe I was a little monotonous, going through the motions with that kind of babyface version of Finn, but I feel reinvigorated recently, being able to do a true heel character, which I feel like I do much better than I do babyface and it’s something that I haven’t properly done in WWE either. We tried to do it in NXT, but when we lost the audience due to COVID, we had to kind of tweak the character and make it more of a tweener, but I’m enjoying being a true heel. I don’t really have to act. I’m just a pissed-off version of myself that I normally am. [laughs] Hungry Finn, but yeah, I’m enjoying it. I feel reinvigorated. I can wrestle a different style now in the ring, and I’m doing different. I feel refreshed so I’m glad to be doing this version.”

