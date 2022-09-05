WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jeff Jarrett Opens Up About What's Next For Him Following WWE Stint

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 05, 2022

Jeff Jarrett was recently a guest on Ad Free Shows, where he spoke about what he plans to do now that he is gone from his position within WWE.

“I get emotional thinking about this. I got a second lease on life, and went to [addiction] treatment and came out [in 2017], and they teach us something in treatment, to live one day at a time. … What’s going to happen for Jeff next, I really have no idea. But, I do know one thing from the time I wake up till the time I go to sleep every night, I do everything I can to be better than I was yesterday.”

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #jeff jarrett

