Jeff Jarrett Opens Up About What's Next For Him Following WWE Stint

Jeff Jarrett was recently a guest on Ad Free Shows, where he spoke about what he plans to do now that he is gone from his position within WWE.

“I get emotional thinking about this. I got a second lease on life, and went to [addiction] treatment and came out [in 2017], and they teach us something in treatment, to live one day at a time. … What’s going to happen for Jeff next, I really have no idea. But, I do know one thing from the time I wake up till the time I go to sleep every night, I do everything I can to be better than I was yesterday.”