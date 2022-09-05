WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Mick Foley Describes Kurt Angle As "A Victim Of His Own Greatness", Praises Will Ospreay

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 05, 2022

Mick Foley Describes Kurt Angle As "A Victim Of His Own Greatness", Praises Will Ospreay

During the latest episode of Foley is Pod, Mick Foley had some high praise for Will Ospreay.

“He’s phenomenal. He’s incredible with the stuff that he can do and makes it look effortless. Now he’s in the middle of a social media war with Kenny Omega that could yield incredible results.”

Foley then discussed what's more important: a good match, or a good storyline.

“Would I rather be part of a great match or great storyline? To me, the great matches, they go hand in hand with the great storylines. I needed the great storyline, I needed [Jim Ross] – I loved having JR call those matches to explain the story to the fans, and of course, he had that amazing job of just saying enough but putting you in that space where you feel almost like you’re in that wrestler’s head. So, I think the great moments are more important to me than great matches. I think if you have great matches for too long, too regularly, people stop seeing them as a big deal. Shawn Michaels excelled almost every night, and Kurt Angle excelled almost every night.”

“But if I had one knock on Kurt – Kurt was so great so regularly that people took it for granted. It wasn’t a big deal to see a great Kurt Angle match, it was expected. He was almost like a victim of his own greatness. And as crazy as it sounds, with the Olympic Gold Medalist pedigree, he was also so enjoyable and such a great comic foil that I don’t know if everyone realized how outstanding he was. So, I haven’t watched enough of Will [Ospreay] to know exactly what these five-star matches were, but I would go back and have to challenge whether anyone has outdone Kurt Angle, or what the difference is between a four-and-a-half-star match and a five-star match. But I’m not gonna pretend Will is not a phenomenal wrestler.”

Will Ospreay Rants About Where His Animosity With Kenny Omega Started

Will Ospreay recently spoke with Wrestle Inn, where he touched on the issues that he has with Kenny Omega. "It's belittling. He's only do [...]

— Guy Incognito Jul 08, 2022 06:40AM

Source: 411mania.com
Tags: #will ospreay #mick foley #kurt angle #shawn michaels #kenny omega

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78293/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer