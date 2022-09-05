Backstage News and SPOILERS For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!
WWE is back in the United States tonight for a new episode of RAW on USA.
The company has already announced one match for the show, United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz in a steel cage match.
Fightful Select has released some new details about what is planned for tonight's broadcast:
- The Lashley vs. Miz match “is a part of Triple H’s ongoing plan to help establish the United States Title as a credible prize on the program.”
- New Day will be involved in a program surrounding the world tag team titles on the show.
- An angle that features a car turned over is planned for the show. Although not confirmed, this is in line with a lot of the programs Braun Strowman was part of in the past. He is reportedly returning to the company.
- Dexter Lumis’ angle will also continue
