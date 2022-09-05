WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Backstage News and SPOILERS For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 05, 2022

WWE is back in the United States tonight for a new episode of RAW on USA.

The company has already announced one match for the show, United States Champion Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz in a steel cage match. 

Fightful Select has released some new details about what is planned for tonight's broadcast:

- The Lashley vs. Miz match “is a part of Triple H’s ongoing plan to help establish the United States Title as a credible prize on the program.”

- New Day will be involved in a program surrounding the world tag team titles on the show.

- An angle that features a car turned over is planned for the show. Although not confirmed, this is in line with a lot of the programs Braun Strowman was part of in the past. He is reportedly returning to the company. 

- Dexter Lumis’ angle will also continue

