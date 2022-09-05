A Number Of Matches Cut Short At AEW All Out 2022

A number of matches had to be cut short during Sunday's AEW All Out 2022 pay-per-view due to time constraints.

The PPV including the pre-show had a whopping 15 matches and was headlined by CM Punk defeating Jon Moxley to become a two-time AEW World Champion. Fightful reports that the AEW TBS Championship match between Jade Cargill and Athena was cut short, as was the Ricky Starks Vs. Powerhouse Hobbs match.

“The Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks and Jade Cargill vs. Athena matches were both on the shorter side. Reports are that the matches had more time budgeted too them initially.”

Cargill retained the AEW TBS Championship in 4:20, while Hobbs defeated Starks in 5:05.

Read more AEW news: