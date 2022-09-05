WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
A Number Of Matches Cut Short At AEW All Out 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 05, 2022

A number of matches had to be cut short during Sunday's AEW All Out 2022 pay-per-view due to time constraints.

The PPV including the pre-show had a whopping 15 matches and was headlined by CM Punk defeating Jon Moxley to become a two-time AEW World Champion. Fightful reports that the AEW TBS Championship match between Jade Cargill and Athena was cut short, as was the Ricky Starks Vs. Powerhouse Hobbs match.

“The Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Ricky Starks and Jade Cargill vs. Athena matches were both on the shorter side. Reports are that the matches had more time budgeted too them initially.”

Cargill retained the AEW TBS Championship in 4:20, while Hobbs defeated Starks in 5:05.

Read more AEW news:

Chris Jericho Says MJF Will Be One Of The Top Babyfaces "Whether He Wants To Be Or Not"

Chris Jericho recently spoke during the post-AEW All Out media scrum, where he spoke about MJF's return to AEW. “I loved it. I knew [...]

— Guy Incognito Sep 05, 2022 12:22PM

 

Tags: #aew #all out

