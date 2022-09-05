Leon Ruffin & Daphanie LaShaunn Get Married

WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn (Aja Perera) and former WWE Superstar Leon Ruffin (Leon Ruff) announced they got married on September 4. LaShaunn shared a photo on social media with the caption:

“I married my soulmate in the rain today. The best night of my life. I’m a whole wife, y’all!!!!!”

The couple has been engaged since November 2020.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

I married my soulmate in the rain today. The best night of my life. I’m a whole wife, y’all!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/C043aU6z0N — Daphanie LaShaunn💅🏾✨🦓 (@RefAjaWWE) September 5, 2022

Read more WWE news: