Leon Ruffin & Daphanie LaShaunn Get Married

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 05, 2022

Leon Ruffin & Daphanie LaShaunn Get Married

WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn (Aja Perera) and former WWE Superstar Leon Ruffin (Leon Ruff) announced they got married on September 4. LaShaunn shared a photo on social media with the caption:

“I married my soulmate in the rain today. The best night of my life. I’m a whole wife, y’all!!!!!”

The couple has been engaged since November 2020.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Tags: #wwe #daphanie lashaunn #aja perera #leon ruffin #leon ruff

