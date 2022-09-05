Leon Ruffin & Daphanie LaShaunn Get Married

WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn (Aja Perera) and former WWE Superstar Leon Ruffin (Leon Ruff) announced they got married on September 4. LaShaunn shared a photo on social media with the caption:
“I married my soulmate in the rain today. The best night of my life. I’m a whole wife, y’all!!!!!”
The couple has been engaged since November 2020.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
I married my soulmate in the rain today. The best night of my life. I’m a whole wife, y’all!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/C043aU6z0N— Daphanie LaShaunn💅🏾✨🦓 (@RefAjaWWE) September 5, 2022
⚡ EC3 Claims Velveteen Dream Violated Him In His Own Home With Secret Filming
EC3 has claimed that former WWE Superstars Velveteen Dream (Patrick Calrk) tried to film wrestlers as they urinated without their consent. H [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 04, 2022 04:12PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com