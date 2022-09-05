Chris Jericho Recalls Most Embarassing Moment Of His Career, Threatened To Slap Vince McMahon For Showing Clips Of It

Chris Jericho was recently a guest on the Superstar Crossover podcast, where he revealed the most embarrassing moment he's endured in his career.

“One time I was working with Cesaro in Las Vegas on a non-televised live event, a House Show if you will. I was wearing braces. As I climbed the top rope to do my comeback, my brace got caught in the top rope. I literally fell into the ring.”

“Well, that’s embarrassing enough as it is, but for some reason, Vince McMahon got a clip of it. [He] proceeded to show it for the next like four weeks every time everyone’s in the arena going over their stuff before the show. He just thought it’d be great to just show it over and over and over again."

"I’m like ‘I’m gonna slap that stupid face of yours for showing this over and over again.’ [He’s like] ‘Ahaha, it’s so funny,'" he said. "Maybe funny for you, not funny for me, and only 3000 people saw it until you kept playing it over and over and over again.”