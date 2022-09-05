Chris Jericho Says MJF Will Be One Of The Top Babyfaces "Whether He Wants To Be Or Not"

Chris Jericho recently spoke during the post-AEW All Out media scrum, where he spoke about MJF's return to AEW.

“I loved it. I knew he was here but I was not expecting what I saw. I worked with MJF for a year and I know how creative he is and how good he is so it doesn’t surprise me. What surprised me the most was that we got ‘Sympathy for the Devil’ by The Rolling Stones. I’m like okay, that’s some money for sure. I know that we asked for Van Halen at one point and they wanted a million or some ridiculous thing and AC/DC wouldn’t even call us back. So the Stones are much cooler and cheaper apparently. It doesn’t surprise me at all, even though I was pleasantly surprised at how we did it.”

On talking to MJF: