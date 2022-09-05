📺 WATCH: Malakai Black Takes Bow To Crowd In Unaired Moment At AEW All Out, Speculation Of Departure Increases

AEW fans are speculating that Malakai Black may be on his way out of AEW.

This has come up as a rumor following many names returning to WWE following Triple H taking control, but fans are looking into this moment that happened during AEW All Out as House of Black was making their way up the ramp.

During the video, Malakai can be seen turning back to the crowd while the next segment is airing on the KhanTron. He then proceeds to bow to them, with one fan audibly noting it felt like a goodbye.