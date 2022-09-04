AEW All Out 2022 Live Results  

It’s Sunday, you know what that means! Welcome to our live coverage of the weekend’s main event, AEW All Out. We have a grand total of 15 matches in store tonight meaning that this show should be wall to wall, non-stop wrestling. I don’t need to do a preview, if you would like one though, here’s my predictions from earlier on!

Once the card starts, this page will be updated as often as possible with a recap of the action. Refresh the page to check for updates. Once the show has ended, this post will be replaced with results post as alway

We have four matches on All Out Zero Hour so let’s waste no time. With Excalibur & Tony Schiavone on commentary, let’s get straight to the wrestling!

Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo (C) vs Ortiz & Ruby Soho for the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships

We begin with RJ City interviewing Tay and Sammy before they’re interrupted by Ortiz & Ruby Soho in a Golf Buggy. They run Sammy over before dragging their opponents to the ring to begin.

Ortiz and Ruby begin to work on Sammy in the ring until Sammy fights out of the corner and then wastes time kissing Tay. Melo takes over from Sammy in the ring but Ruby catches her with a Backdrop Driver and then tags out to Ortiz. He comes in hot and takes Sammy down with a huge lariat and then a body slam. He holds Sammy down for Ruby to splash him but Tay saves him then hits Ruby off the top and pulls out a Canadian Destroyer on Ortiz. Sammy lands a Senton but Ortiz kicks out. Anna Jay A.S sneaks down to attack Ruby but Soho see’s it coming and sends her into the ring steps. Sammy and Tay go for simultaneous finishers but waste time kissing and it allows Ortiz and Ruby to escape and pull out their own moves for two counts. Ortiz removes Sammy from the ring and Tay and Ruby end up on the top rope where Tay lands a Superplex onto the guys below. Ruby and Tay head back to the ring but Anna grabs Ruby’s ankle to allow Tay to gain control and pull out the Tay-KO for the win. This was a blur of a match.

Hook (C) vs Angelo Parker w/ Matt Menard for the FTW Championship

From one title to another as the FTW champion heads out for action, greeting Action Bronson in the crowd. Matt Menard is Angelo Parker’s corner and Hook follows his usual routine after him. The two men exchange wrestling manoeuvres and Hook seems to have a modicum of control at all times until Matt Menard distracts the ref to let Angelo Parker hit a cheap shot to Hook’s eye. Angelo begins to take over briefly and manages to have Hook in more trouble than anyone else has so far but before long, Hook responds back with a Headbutt and a huge Seoi Nage. He continues on the offence, even withstanding the kick to the nose that Parker manages to lay in. He manages to get Redrum in and Parker taps immediately.

That lets Matt Menard attack Hook from behind until Action Bronson himself makes the save before his own song plays out across the arena.

PAC (C) vs Kip Sabian for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Taz joins commentary as Kip makes his first AEW entrance in over 500 days and he’s followed down by the champ, PAC. This battle between the brit’s is the most important wrestling event of the weekend for all British wrestling fans. The bell sounds out and the two men start slowly with a lock up. Kip pulls out a kick to catch the bastard off guard and he stomps him down in the corner before delivering a dropkick and celebrating with the crowd. PAC gets back into the match by outmanoeuvring Kip in and out of the ring but Kip then catches him on the top rope. Both men end up down safely but Kip pulls out a Springboard Enzuigiri and a Split-legged Moonsault to the outside as Sabian shows us all what we’ve been missing.

PAC tries to recover outside but Sabian follows him and hits a knee strike on the floor. He tries to follow with a Suplex on the floor but PAC counters with a Brainbuster before tossing Kip into the barricade. They head back between the ropes where PAC maintains dominance via his strong kicking technique. Sabian won’t give up though as he continues to kick out at two. Sabian looks exhausted as the two men exchange strikes and PAC seems to have Kip where he wants him but Sabian pulls out a headbutt, PAC fires in a pump kick but Sabian then pulls a Dragon Suplex and PAC replies with a German Suplex. Both men stay down from the last onslaught they took and PAC gets up first and heads straight for the Black Arrow. Kip rolls out of the way and then draws PAC in to hit a Springboard DDT and then a Slingshot Brainbuster for two. He earns another two from a Leg Capture Sit Out Powerbomb as PAC also shows off his resilience. Kip seems to crawl over to the box to ask fro advice of what to do but whatever it tells him isn’t helpful as PAC drops Sabian and stomps Kip’s head over and over. The Bastard heads up to the top rope and lands the Black Arrow to retain his title. Interesting. A good match that got really bloody weird at the end.

Tony Schiavone asks PAC about his win but before he can answer properly, Jane plays out and Orange Cassidy emerges to challenge The Bastard once again. PAC says no to Orange straight away and calls Cassidy a joke. Meanwhile, Kip screams at the box in the ring and is blaming it for his loss.

Tomohiro Ishii vs Eddie Kingston

Main Event of Zero Hour time. Ishii makes his entrance first and Kingston soon follows. Both men begin by exchanging some heavy chops into each other’s chests. This goes on for minutes to begin the match until Kingston finally brings out a double chop to drop the Stone Pitbull to the mat. Ishii backs Kingston to the corner once he gets back up and both men have pink/purple pecs from the impacts. Tomohiro takes over in one corner and when Kingston tries to fire up then Ishii comes right back to drop Eddie again. The two men go straight back to chops and strikes but Ishii surprises Eddie with a Suplex. Eddie manages to get up and trap his opponent in the corner for the Machine Gun Chops then pulls out a DDT and a Sliding Lariat for a two count.

Ishii gets to his feet and invites Eddie to hit him but he no sells it until he fires back to drop Kingston. Eddie gets planted with a Backdrop for two and then Ishii lands a kick to Eddie’s back which pisses him off. The two men exchange open handed slaps in the middle of the ring and then Eddie pulls out an Exploder, Ishii a German Suplex before both men pull out lariats and drop to the mat. They recover to meet in the middle again and Eddie pulls out a falling lariat and a Powerbomb for 2.999. Somehow Ishii kicks out and Eddie gets another two from a Lariat once Ishii tries to fight back again. Eddie wants the Uraken but Tomohiro blocks it and then drops Eddie with a Lariat for two and then a sliding lariat for two! All of a sudden, both men go back and forth until Eddie hits the Uraken and Ishii still kicks out. Eddie has to hit it one more time and then a Northern Lights Bomb to finally but Ishii away. Kings Road classic in 2022 America, you love to see it

~ Main Card ~

Casino Ladder Match: Rey Fenix vs Penta El Zero Miedo vs Claudio Castagnoli vs Wheeler Yuta vs Andrade El Idolo vs Rush vs “The Joker”

We begin with the ladder match and our first two competitors are Rey Fenix and Wheeler Yuta. Fenix soon takes over with some innovative offence before heading to the ladders. He makes a platform with the ladder against a barricade to try and take Yuta into it. Wheeler fights him off before hitting a Tope Suicida onto the ladder. The next man to enter is Rush. Meanwhile, Yuta sets up a ladder and climbs up to win but Fenix stops him before Rush even makes the ring. The ladder gets set up in the corner before Rush throws Yuta into it and headbutt’s Fenix off the apron. He follows that with a Tope Suicida before brutalising Fenix outside the ring. Andrade El Idolo is the next entrant and seems to have new entrance music. Rush has set up a ladder for Andrade as he gets in the ring and Rush helps him make a Ladder Bridge for Fenix.

They then set up another ladder on the outside too before Andrade climbs. Yuta and Fenix rush to stop him and Andrade manages to hit a Flipping Powerbomb onto the Ladder Bridge. Claudio is out next and he sprints out to check on Yuta, uppercutting Rush on his way. Claudio heads into the ring to climb and Andrade joins him so Claudio hops off and then tips El Idolo off. The next man out is Dante Martin who is quickly in the ring and all of the men end up in a bit of a muddle due to the ladders falling. They improvise incredibly well before Penta heads out to join the carnage. He hits a Canadian on Dante and a Slingblade on Rush before Yuta gets a kick to the face. He nails Claudio with a Backstabber before The Lucha Bros take out La Faccion Ingobernable. Penta hits a Destroyer to Andrade on the ladder before Fenix drives Rush through a table. Claudio, Yuta and Dante end up climbing before a bunch of masked men attack. They grab the chip after taking everyone out and Stokely and his men unmask before the joker is announced and a man walks down to the ring. Stokely passes the chip over and the Joker wins but refuses to unmask.

The Elite (The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & Kenny Omega) vs The Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) & Hangman Adam Page in the Final of the Inaugural AEW World Trios Championships Tournament

Don Callis joins commentary after the entrances and we’re underway with Nick facing off with Hangman. These two men know each other so well and they shake hands after a beautiful back and forth stalemate! Matt calls for the tag and gets it whilst Hangman brings in Alex Reynolds. They go back and forth and Alex offers a handshake too but Matt responds by spitting in his face. Alex swarms Matt with strikes and Silver gets a blind tag to take over on Matt. They stomp his taped back and Hangman objects to that and stops them. Matt brings in Kenny and the two former partners come face to face. They exchange words before they begin to wrestle, taking their time not to make a mistake against someone who knows them so well. Hangman heads to his corner where Silver takes another blind tag to get his team control. Reynolds & Silver begin to exchange quick tags between themselves to keep Kenny down before Hangman tags himself in. Hangman lets Kenny chop him and responds with his own chop and a huge high boot. Page takes Matt from the apron but then runs into Nick Jackson’s superkick and then The Elite take out Silver, Reynolds & Page on the outside. Kenny tags out to Matt who earns a two count from an elbow drop.

The Elite begin to isolate Hangman in their corner with The Bucks doing the majority of the work until Kenny comes in to help with some innovative offence. Kenny tries for You Can’t Escape and Hangman pulls out a Death Valley Driver instead. Silver manages to run wild and suddenly The Dark Order have Matt in trouble. John Silver hits Matt with the Spin Doctor and then Kenny makes the save from the pin. Kenny gets the tag and all of a sudden, the old Kenny Omega comes out as Snapdragon Suplexes are everywhere. The Dark Order & Hangman respond by dragging The Bucks out and taking them down before hitting some fluid three-way offence on Kenny for the closest two count yet. The Bucks come back with Superkicks and Kenny lands the V Trigger to John Silver before Omega lands the Terminator Dive for the first time since he came back. The Elite looks to set up Reynolds for a finish but he escapes and all of a sudden, Matt Jackson is alone and they pull out the Pendulum Bomb on him and Nick Jackson has to break the pin up at 2.999. The two tag teams end up Super kicking each other until all four men drop and we’re left with Hangman and Omega standing. Neither men are legal though so they both create their own pins to change that. They meet in the middle with words and elbow strikes. They transition to kicks and knees, German Suplexes and V-Triggers before a Tiger Driver 98 earns Kenny a 2.9999. Hangman manages to pull out a Blockbuster for another agonising near fall. Hangman goes for the Buckshot and hits Kenny in the back. He goes to the other side for another and Matth stops him long enough to let Nick Jackson hit the Buckshot instead. The Bucks hit the BTW trigger, Alex Reynolds break it up. Hangman avoids a V Trigger and Silver tags in and hits Kenny with a Kick before almost rolling him up. Silver eats a V Trigger but counters a One-Winged Angel to another Roll Up for two and then Hangman takes out Silver with the Buckshot accidentally so Kenny can pin him. That was the best trios match I ever saw. Sorry I couldn’t do it justice.

Jade Cargill (C) vs Athena for the TBS Championship

Athena starts off hot and lays Jade out with Dropkicks and a Meteora before landing the O-Face. Jade kicks out but Kiera Hogan and Leila Grey also drag Athena out of the ring. The ref does nothing. Athena attacks Leila but back in the ring, Jade pulls out a Samoan Drop and a Spear for two. Jade hits the Crossover Splash and Beells Athena across the ring but Athena pulls out a Jack-knife cover for two and a Crossbody Press for two. Athena heads back up top for another O-Face. Jade escapes from the move but Athena drops Jade with a Cutter. Kiera Hogan gets involved again but Athena gets rid of her but Jade pulls out a Pump Kick and Jaded to get the win and move to 37-0. The match was good but that clusterfuck at the start ruined it.

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) & Wardlow vs The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) & Jay Lethal

The match order tonight is interesting but I’m more than ready for this dream match! After both trams make their entrances, we begin with Wardlow vs Jay Lethal and we get off to a very slow start until Jay spits at the big man. Finally, they go back and forth with Lethal looking for the Figure Four but Wardlow getting him ready for a Powerbomb. Lethal retreats to Chris Sabin before Wardlow let Dax come in. And the two new entrants go back and forth with Sabin getting an early arm drag before exchanging strikes and being joined by their tag partners for a brief brawl. The referee restores order for once before Dax gets to take over on Sabin and Shelley when he tries to make the save. Dax tries to attack Sonjay on the outside but the Motor City Machine Guns cut him off. Shelley tags in and begins to beat down Harwood until Dax lands a chop and makes the tag to Cash. FTR manage to get a pin on Shelley but Sabin breaks it up and then Cash brings Wardlow in. Wardlow hits Sabin & Shelley with a Suplex but Shelley flips the momentum to get a roll up on Dax. The Motor City Machine Guns and Jay Lethal take over now, isolating Dax whilst making quick tags amongst themselves.

Finally, Dax escapes to bring Cash in and Wheeler has Shelley reeling. Wardlow joins him to deal with both of Sabin and Lethal alone but Shelley attacks the leg of Cash after it gives out on him. They attack it using the ring post and eventually, Lethal locks Wheeler in a Figure Four until Cash reaches the ropes. Jay tags out to Shelley who also attacks the legs but Cash manages to land an uppercut and a Backbreaker to tag Wardlow in. The TNT champion deals with Sabin, Shelley and Lethal all on his own before Lethal kicks out of an F10 at two. Wardlow goes for the tag, MCMG remove FTR from the apron and Satnam Singh punches Wardlow. Lethal rolls him up and Wardlow still kicks out but he then ends up being isolated by all three opponents at the same time but he still won’t stay down for a three count. FTR finally return to help and hit the Big Rig on Shelley after Dax Slingshot-Liger bombs Sabin. Wardlow headbutts Lethal and Lariats him before dropping the straps and beginning the Powerbomb Symphony. We get four of them and then Wardlow ends it.

After the match, Jay, Chris, Sonjay, Satnam and Alex all surround the ring to put their numbers advantage to use. Samoa Joe makes the save before Dax’s 8-year-old daughter runs down and pins Sonjay after snapping his pencil. Love it.

Ricky Starks vs Powerhouse Hobbs

Ricky rushes to the ring and throws haymakers at Hobbs to start this match but it’s not long before Hobbs has him shut down in the corner where he applies stomps. Starks tries to fire up and Hobbs shuts him down with a Suplex. Hobbs dodges a spear from Ricky to send him into the ring post and then heads outside to retrieve him. He uses the barricade to do more damage before the former team Taz members head back into the ring where Hobbs continues to beat down the man, he once called his friend. Hobbs is visibly targeting the neck of Starks and commentary keep pointing it out too. Starks pulls out a DDT out of desperation but Hobbs kicks out at two. Ricky tries to build on that but all of a sudden, Hobbs pulls out the Spinebuster and it’s as devastating as it looks, ending the night for Ricky.

Swerve in our Glory (Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee) (C) vs The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) for the AEW World Tag Team Championships

Tag Team Titles time! JR joins commentary and Bowens starts with Swerve. The crowd bask in Keith Lee’s glory but its Bowens on top early with mat returns. The crowd then change the chant to one very much supporting The Acclaimed. Bowens and Swerve continue to go back and forth until Swerve brings Keith in and Bowens escapes to tag Caster. Max apprehensively approaches Keith Lee but stands his ground early on. The two manage to briefly reach a stalemate but Caster takes over with a big hurricanrana and dodges the Double Chop. Bowens comes in to cut Swerve off and The Acclaimed clear the ring so they can scissor. Keith comes back first and Max Caster offers a handshake and Keith punches him instead and takes over the match. Lee tags Swerve who hits a good Uppercut to the back of Caster before mocking Bowens in the corner. Keith Lee tags back in and Caster has to eat the double chop this time but before long, young Max turns it around to hit a diving cutter.

Both men make tags and Bowens hits the Neckbreaker on Swerve. He hits another move on Swerve for the two count and then both men seem to injure their knees. Bowens seems to be much worse than Swerve’s and Strickland takes over by attacking the knee over and over. Lee tags in to hit a Kneebreaker with Swerve’s assistance. Keith maintains the attack on the injured Bowens but Bowens fires up with a Neckbreaker and tags out to Caster. Max attacks Swerve and Keith on his own and almost makes it work with a two count from a Crossbody on Lee. The Acclaimed throw everything they have left at Keith but when the big man fires up, he accidentally takes out his own partner. Bowens hits a Knee Strike and Keith Lee has to kick out of the Caster pin. Keith seems to be fighting The Acclaimed alone and they both end up on the top rope in Keith’s corner with him. They pull out a Double Superplex on Keith Lee but Swerve then nails the Swerve Stomp for two. He locks Bowens in a half crab but Caster breaks it up with a kick from the top rope. The Acclaimed managed to get Swerve with a huge Mic Drop to the floor but then Keith Lee makes the save until Billy distracts him and Caster finally gets him up to hit an Attitude Adjustment. He hits the Mic Drop too but Keith Lee breaks the pin up at 2.9999999. Swerve takes Caster out with a Death Valley Driver on the apron before attacking the knee of Bowens. Keith Lee tags in but Bowens fights him and Swerve on his own to get another two count but in the end, Swerve and Keith hit the Powerbomb/Stomp combination to retain the title. This was one hell of a tag match!

Toni Storm vs Hikaru Shida vs Britt Baker vs Jamie Hayter for the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship

The bell rings and as expected, they women pair off but soon we’re left with Toni and Jamie in the ring with Toni getting on top with her striking. Britt drags Toni outside but Shida takes her down with a strike. We get a really fun exchange of roll ups for two. We transition to an even more fun exchange of submissions until Britt breaks it all up and then Baker breaks out the Slingblade on Toni and Shida. Jamie follows up with splashes in the corner on both of them and a Double Suplex that she makes look easy and a double lariat. The ladies all end up taking each other out one after another after another on the outside until Storm & Shida remain in the ring exchanging grappling. Rebel jumps in and then gets headbutted by both of them but all of a sudden, Jamie and Britt appear to jump Shida and Storm. They take Shida to the top of the ramp and Britt Kerb stomps her to take her out. Jamie and Britt then return to the ring and isolate Toni together. Storm isn’t about to go down easily but the numbers are not in her favour and before long, Hayter is getting beaten down in the corner. Britt and Jamie are on top until Shida returns with two Kendo Sticks to deal with them. All four women return to the ring and end up duelling it out in the middle. We go back and forth with everyone hitting a big move and having the pin saved by another competitor. Hayter pulls out a Ripcord Lariat on Shida when she was all alone and she was about to win until Britt pulls the referee out. Toni comes back in and takes down Jamie with a Storm Zero but Britt throws her out and pins Jamie only for Hayter to kick out! She looks at Jamie to go for the Lockjaw but Toni returns to spike both Jamie and Britt with DDT’s and pin Jamie to get the win.

“Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs Christian Cage

Christian Cage gets slapped by Jungle Boy’s mother during his entrance but as Jungle Boy makes his, Luchasaurus attacks his former friends and throws him into the ramp, the metal grating and throgh the timekeeper’s table. Luchasaurus puts Jack in the ring and Jungle Boy demands the match begin but that’s a mistake. Christian spears him for two. How Jungle Boy kicked out is baffling but The Killswitch ends it.

Bryan Danielson vs Chris Jericho

William Regal joins commentary and we get the entrances for Lionheart and American Dragon. The bell rings and we get off to a slow start but Jericho gets the first shoulder tackle as we see Daniel Garcia watching on backstage. Jericho makes a mistake and gets stomped in the face a few times as punishment before he rolls out the ring. He returns and backs Danielson into a corner where he lays in a chop. Bryan retorts with waist control until Jericho lays in another palm strike to the Sternum. Danielson comes right back and shows his superior skills to put Jericho on his back but Chris comes right back and finds a nice submission but Bryan finds a nicer reversal to put Jericho in the Romero Special. Danielson heads back into a mounted position where he lays in elbow strikes to Jericho and tries for a Juji Gatame. Jericho counters again to get back on top but Danielson tries for a Stretch Muffler. He can’t get it and when Jericho escapes, he fires in palm strikes to Danielson’s chest. Bryan fires back but Jericho lands a Backbreaker and resumes control. Jericho gets cocky and starts slapping Bryan only for Danielson to take them all before firing back and sending Bryan to the outside but when he tries to follow him with a dive, Bryan counters with a kick. Back between the ropes, Bryan lands a Missile Dropkick and then begins to lay in the kicks to his opponents' chest. Jericho tries to counter with the Walls of Jericho but can’t get it. They head up top and Bryan tries the Hurricanrana only for Jericho to lock in the walls this time. Danielson escapes with a roll up and then begins to build momentum until Jericho crotches him on the top rope.

Danielson fights back but when he goes up for the Flying Headbutt, Jericho avoids. Chris pulls out a Lionsault but Bryan gets his knees up and tries for a LeBell lock. Jericho goes for a Catapult; Danielson comes back by skinning the cat and they counter each other till Jericho lands a Tombstone Piledriver and a Lionsault. Jericho punts Danielson only for Bryan to retort with kicks of his own! Danielson tells the crowd that he’s kicking Jericho’s head in so he does just that and transfers to the LeBell lock. Jericho manages to escape it and put on the Walls of Jericho but Bryan turns it into a Triangle Sleeper. Jericho makes the ropes whilst fading and comes back with palm strike, Bryan fires in his own and transitions to his kicks. Danielson sets up for the Busaiku Knee only for Jericho to pull out a Codebreaker for two. Jericho pulls out the Lion Tamer and Danielson is in agony but makes the ropes anyways so Chris beats on him whilst screaming at him to stay down. Jericho pulls out a German Suplex but Danielson lands on his feet the second time and pulls out the Busaiku Knee for two. Danielson goes for Cattle Mutilation, Jericho escapes but then Bryan lays in Hammer & Anvil Elbows and locks it in again but Jericho still makes the ropes! Bryan beats on Jericho some more, Chris tries one last roll up but it only gets a two count. Danielson seems to be closing in on the win but Jericho pulls out a low blow in the corner before the Judas Effect put Danielson down for three. Daniel Garcia looks disappointed from the back.

House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews &, Brody King) vs Darby Allin, Sting & Miro

I’m surprised they left this match so late in the day but here we are. The House of Black still have the best entrance in wrestling. Miro begins with Malakai and they stare each other down before beginning to talk and then Miro beats Black down into a corner. Brody makes the save so Miro fights him too. The numbers almost catch up on Miro but he stays on top even when Buddy tags in. Darby asks for the tag but Miro doesn’t oblige him and continues to dominate Buddy Matthews. Miro gets rocked which lets Darby tag himself in and then Allin goes back and forth with Matthews in a much less convincing fashion than the redeemer. Malakai kicks Darby to let the House of Black and Buddy take over and then Brody tags in whilst Julia Hart applauds. Brody ragdolls Darby across the ring and the House of Black are now in total control. The three of them exchange tags and isolate Allin in their corner.

Darby eventually makes the tag but the ref didn’t see it so the referee doesn’t allow it. When he does make a tag the ref sees, it’s to Sting who comes in for the first time, taking out Buddy and Brody all on his own. Sting stares at Malakai and lets him tag in so they can square up. Malakai manages to take over despite being locked in a Scorpion Death Lock and Sting manages to get the tag out to Darby who nearly wins the match with a Coffin Drop on Brody King. Buddy breaks up the pin but Miro seems to be freshest and takes over until Buddy hits him with a baseball bat. Darby hits a Tope suicida to the outside and it seems he hurt his shoulder. The referee goes to check on him but that leaves Sting in the ring with Malakai behind him. Black tries for a Back Heel Kick and Sting mists him which lets Darby lock in the Last Supper and earn the pin.