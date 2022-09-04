Backstage News On MJF Return Rumors For AEW All Out 2022

We're a mere few hours away from All Out 2022 and many are wondering if tonight we will see the return of Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) to AEW.

In an update, a report from Fightful Select reveals that they hadn’t heard a clear denial or responses that people hadn’t heard from him and the report notes that their sources could not confirm Tony Khan speaking to anyone about the return of MJF however there are ramblings he will be the Joker in the Casino ladder match.

Fightful notes they've "received tons of tips about MJF over the weekend about him being in town, areas being closed off in the venue" but haven’t been able to confirm his return tonight.

