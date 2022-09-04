Bron Breakker Defeats Tyler Bate To Become Unified NXT Champion At Worlds Collide

During tonight's Worlds Collide, NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate and NXT Champion Bron Breakker were involved in a unification bout in the main event. Both men gave their all in a back-and-forth bout.

Bron as expected picked up the win pinning Bate after a vicious spear. Bate presented Breakker with the NXT UK title and they hugged and shook hands as the broadcast went off air.

Read more NXT Worlds Collide results: