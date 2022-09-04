Bron Breakker Defeats Tyler Bate To Become Unified NXT Champion At Worlds Collide

During tonight's Worlds Collide, NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate and NXT Champion Bron Breakker were involved in a unification bout in the main event. Both men gave their all in a back-and-forth bout.
Bron as expected picked up the win pinning Bate after a vicious spear. Bate presented Breakker with the NXT UK title and they hugged and shook hands as the broadcast went off air.
Nothing but respect between Tyler Bate and @bronbreakkerwwe. 👏#NXTWorldsCollide pic.twitter.com/jqTwWAl4uT— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 4, 2022
⚡ NXT Worlds Collide 2022 Results - September 4, 2022
NXT Worlds Collide Live Results (Sept. 4, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hoga [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Sep 04, 2022 06:06PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com