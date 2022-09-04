WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Bron Breakker Defeats Tyler Bate To Become Unified NXT Champion At Worlds Collide

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 04, 2022

During tonight's Worlds Collide, NXT UK Champion Tyler Bate and NXT Champion Bron Breakker were involved in a unification bout in the main event. Both men gave their all in a back-and-forth bout.

Bron as expected picked up the win pinning Bate after a vicious spear. Bate presented Breakker with the NXT UK title and they hugged and shook hands as the broadcast went off air. 

NXT Worlds Collide 2022 Results - September 4, 2022

NXT Worlds Collide Live Results (Sept. 4, 2022) - Capitol Wrestling Center, Winter Park, FL, courtesy of our live coverage partner Mike Hoga [...]

