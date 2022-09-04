Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer Will Now Air On Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0

A match originally announced for today’s WWE NXT Worlds Collide event has been moved to next week's NXT 2.0 on USA Network. The scheduled Two Out of Three Falls Match between Axiom and Nathan Frazer will now air Tuesday on NXT 2.0 television.

The move was announced during Sunday's NXT Worlds Collide broadcast

WWE also announced that Wes Lee would face JD McDonagh on Tuesday’s episode.