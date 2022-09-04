WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer Will Now Air On Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 04, 2022

Axiom vs. Nathan Frazer Will Now Air On Tuesday's WWE NXT 2.0

A match originally announced for today’s WWE NXT Worlds Collide event has been moved to next week's NXT 2.0 on USA Network. The scheduled Two Out of Three Falls Match between Axiom and Nathan Frazer will now air Tuesday on NXT 2.0 television.

The move was announced during Sunday's NXT Worlds Collide broadcast

WWE also announced that Wes Lee would face JD McDonagh on Tuesday’s episode.


Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78276/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer