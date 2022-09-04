Pretty Deadly Unify NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Titles At Worlds Collide

Elton Prince and Kit Wilson (Pretty Deadly) went up against The Creed Brothers (Brutus & Julius Creed), Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang), and Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs in a four-way elimination match.
The conclusion of the match saw Damon Kemp turn on his Diamond Mine stablemate and hit Julius in the back with a chair. Prince then covered him for 3 count.
#wwenxt new champs Pretty Deadly pic.twitter.com/1ylPinI6Wv— Debbie @ Wrestling In 60 Seconds (@DebbieDeans8) September 4, 2022
