Pretty Deadly Unify NXT and NXT UK Tag Team Titles At Worlds Collide

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 04, 2022

Elton Prince and Kit Wilson won a four-way match at Worlds Collide unifying the NXT & NXT UK Tag Team Championships.

Elton Prince and Kit Wilson (Pretty Deadly) went up against The Creed Brothers (Brutus & Julius Creed), Gallus (Mark Coffey & Wolfgang), and Brooks Jensen & Josh Briggs in a four-way elimination match. 

The conclusion of the match saw Damon Kemp turn on his Diamond Mine stablemate and hit Julius in the back with a chair. Prince then covered him for 3 count.


