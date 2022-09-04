WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Mandy Rose Unifies NXT and NXT UK Women's Championship At Worlds Collide

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 04, 2022

Mandy Rose has been crowned the Unified NXT Women's Champion at Worlds Collide.

Rose won defeating Blair Davenport with the Kiss by the Rose finisher during the premium live event airing on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Ahead of Worlds Collide, Rose had held the NXT Women's Championship for over 300 days, giving her the third-longest reign behind only Asuka and Shayna Baszler.


