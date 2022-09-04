Mandy Rose Unifies NXT and NXT UK Women's Championship At Worlds Collide

Mandy Rose has been crowned the Unified NXT Women's Champion at Worlds Collide.

Rose won defeating Blair Davenport with the Kiss by the Rose finisher during the premium live event airing on Peacock and the WWE Network.

Ahead of Worlds Collide, Rose had held the NXT Women's Championship for over 300 days, giving her the third-longest reign behind only Asuka and Shayna Baszler.