EC3 Claims Velveteen Dream Violated Him In His Own Home With Secret Filming

EC3 has claimed that former WWE Superstars Velveteen Dream (Patrick Calrk) tried to film wrestlers as they urinated without their consent. He made his comments to Sportskeeda.

“He got arrested again. When’s he gonna get rehired? Probably not if that’s on his record, plus he has a lot of demons in the closet. Oh, what do you mean? I’m glad you asked, why not? Because in NXT there was always some speculation about him being a little off, but you welcome that. You can be friends. We had a party and it was at my place, and he came over because I’m being friendly and I’m top guy and I tried to welcome everybody into the thing. He left his phone in my bathroom with the camera on trying to capture people taking pisses, so there.

“How did I know? Because it’s my bathroom. When I walk in there and I see a phone selfie-style, propped up, on, filming, where if somebody is going to take a pee, they would have their phallus out urinating into the water. I’m not gonna lie to you, too, this was a late evening of partying, so maybe there were a few cocktails shared, who knows what everyone else was on. As we know, if he’ll do it [cocaine] in front of a cop, lord only knows what he’ll do behind a cop’s back.”