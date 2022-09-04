WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
EC3 Claims Velveteen Dream Violated Him In His Own Home With Secret Filming

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 04, 2022

EC3 has claimed that former WWE Superstars Velveteen Dream (Patrick Calrk) tried to film wrestlers as they urinated without their consent. He made his comments to Sportskeeda.

On Dream trying to record wrestlers urinating: 

“He got arrested again. When’s he gonna get rehired? Probably not if that’s on his record, plus he has a lot of demons in the closet. Oh, what do you mean? I’m glad you asked, why not? Because in NXT there was always some speculation about him being a little off, but you welcome that. You can be friends. We had a party and it was at my place, and he came over because I’m being friendly and I’m top guy and I tried to welcome everybody into the thing. He left his phone in my bathroom with the camera on trying to capture people taking pisses, so there.

“How did I know? Because it’s my bathroom. When I walk in there and I see a phone selfie-style, propped up, on, filming, where if somebody is going to take a pee, they would have their phallus out urinating into the water. I’m not gonna lie to you, too, this was a late evening of partying, so maybe there were a few cocktails shared, who knows what everyone else was on. As we know, if he’ll do it [cocaine] in front of a cop, lord only knows what he’ll do behind a cop’s back.”

On his reaction to discovering the phone: 

“I’m like, ‘What is going on? Am I tripping?’ I shouldn’t be because I don’t do drugs that would trip me out, so I’m like, ‘This is actually happening.’ What I did was I took the phone, I stopped the recording, I made sure the pee pee video of my wee wee was deleted because that was happening in my home, by the way. So delete, put it back, turn it back on so it looked like it was still happening… ha ha, the big elaborate ruse… I walk out of my own bathroom because this is where I live, I sit on the couch, I go and I wait, and he goes right back in the bathroom. I go back in right after that… phone’s gone. I’m like, ‘I can’t believe this.’ Here’s the problem. Unnamed talents, that I will not name, in this moment in time were probably doing other things in that bathroom, so instead of a blatant confrontation, I just said, ‘Everybody get out, I’m going to bed, go, get out.’ Select people that were there, I informed of what happened. As I was informing them, that was where I would therefore be confronting on my next step, because I wanted them to know first before. What do you do with something like this? I’m an adult male who’s been violated in his own home, in a sense, and who knows what else is going on.”


Tags: #wwe #nxt #ec3

