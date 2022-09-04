WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Final Announced Card For Tonight's AEW All Out 2022 Pay-Per-View

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Sep 04, 2022

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All Out pay-per-view that will be held tonight in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena. All Out is available via pay-per-view television and Bleacher Report in the United States, and FITE TV internationally.

- Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk for the AEW World Championship

- Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland vs. “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens for the AEW Tag Titles

- Toni Storm vs. Britt Baker vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida in a four- way for the Interim AEW Women’s Championship

- Jade Cargill vs. Athena for the TBS Championship

- Kenny Omega and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds in the finals of the tournament to crown the first AEW Trios Champions

- Chris Jericho vs. Bryan Danielson

- Wardlow, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler vs. Jay Lethal and “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin

- Ricky Starks vs. Powerhouse Hobbs

- “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry vs. Christian Cage

- Claudio Castagnoli vs. Wheeler Yuta vs. Penta Oscuro vs Rey Fenix vs. Rush vs. Andrade El Idolo vs. Dante Martin vs. a joker in a Casino Ladder Match

- Miro, Sting, and Darby Allin vs. “House of Black” Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews

- Pre show: Eddie Kingston vs. Tomohiro Ishii

- Pre show: Pac vs Kip Sabian for the AEW All- Atlantic Championship

- Pre show: Hook vs. Angelo Parker for the FTW Title

- Pre show: Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo vs. Rubo Soho and Ortiz for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Titles


