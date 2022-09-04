Kurt Angle Set To Work With WWE More In The Future

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle looks set to work with WWE more going forward following his recent WWE RAW appearance in Pittsburgh.

During the Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle reflected on the appearance and working with Head of Creative Triple H:

“They had a limo pick me up at my house, which is really cool, take me down to the event. I immediately went to rehearsal, Triple H was the head of rehearsal. He was telling me what to do, how to do it, what to say. There were also other producers. “Spud (Drake Maverick) was another producer. The writer was Ryan Ward, I thought he did a great job. I haven’t seen him (Triple H) in so long. To see him in his new position, he’s doing so well with it. He’s very comfortable. “He hired a big team underneath him to take care of everything he needs to be taken care of, kind of like the way Vince did. Vince ran everything, but he had people reporting to him. Triple H had to set up his own team, the same way Vince did. Who he was comfortable with. “Obviously, he hired Road Dogg, Shawn Michaels has stepped up. He’s got his boys there. I think it’s great because they have great chemistry together.”

On working with WWE more in the future: