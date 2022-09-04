Tony Khan Reveals AEW Will Gross Over $100 Million In 2022

AEW co-owner Tony Khan has announced on Dave Meltzer's Wrestling Observer Radio that AEW will gross a whopping $100 million this year.

"This is the first time there have been two wrestling companies that have the ability to be the number one show that night on cable and two wrestling companies that are grossing the kind of money," Khan said. "I'm not grossing a billion dollars, but I'm going to gross over $100 million this year. That's pretty unprecedented and it's been over 20 years since anybody is doing that. To me, success is sustaining it."

AEW is not a public company where it has to declare its finances but Khan has chosen to do so also Khan revealing he has had to be conservative with his spending, but that he feels the smartest way to spend his money is on talent. The news also comes on the heels of AEW's third-straight $1 million PPV gate for tonight's All Out 2022.

In regards to criticism of how involved he is in running all aspects of AEW, he said, "I have seen that the most successful way to run a wrestling promotion is to manage everything from the top down and not let people screw you. If you turn your back in this business, people will screw you at every turn, I've learned -- not just the people that work for you, but anyone from the outside if you show weakness," he said.

