AEW Grand Slam Rampage 2022 To Be Two Hours Long

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 04, 2022

Tony Khan stopped by Wrestling Observer Radio to provide his own insider scoop to the show.

During his appearance, Khan announced that the September 23rd episode of Rampage, which is the Grand Slam Rampage, will be a two-hour show as opposed to the standard one hour.

This is a repeat of last year’s Grand Slam Rampage, which also ran double the usual time.

No matches have yet been announced for the show, which will be taped from Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #aew #tony khan

