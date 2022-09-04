Karen Jarrett Recalls Working With Chyna In TNA

Karen Jarrett was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, where she was asked what moment she's most proud of in her career.
“‘What are you most proud of?’ … It’s the match with Chyna. People found out that I was going to have to do it. There was a lot of s*** talked about how horrible it was going to be … I thought it turned out well. But, I think I was most proud of that because when I walked in the back, you do this for wrestlers, but I never had it happen for me, people were clapping. AJ Styles came up to me like, ‘You did so good.'”
On her memories of Chyna:
“[Chyna] was really nervous when she showed up that day. I remember her being in her trailer all day and Terry Taylor was working for the company then and kept checking on her. She was one of the sweetest people that I think I have met in the business. It’s sad, it’s very sad, but I have a great memory that I got to work with her.”
