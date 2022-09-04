AEW All Out 2022 Predictions

Well, that year sure flew by, didn’t it?! Can you believe that this time last year we were patiently awaiting the first match in 7 years for CM Punk and we were granted surprises in the form of Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole & Ruby Soho (and Minoru Suzuki)?! And now, the landscape of All Elite Wrestling has changed and we head into this year's events with even more questions than we did last year. We’ll get our answers in less than 24 hours, but until then, it’s my job to tell you what I think will happen in every match on the card. With a colossal 15 matches on this card, let’s get straight into it.

One last thing, make sure to drop your predictions in the comments or send them to me on twitter @Knapphausen!

~ Pre-Show (Zero Hour) ~

Tomohiro Ishii vs Eddie Kingston

This is one hell of a singles match to put on a pre-show. However, the two men have already met this year, with Ishii getting the victory at NJPW Capital Collision back in May. So, I think Eddie will get the win back here, leaving these two warriors tied at one match a piece for now.

Winner: Eddie Kingston

In a huge rematch from #NJPW Capital Collision, LIVE this SUNDAY at #AEWAllOut: #ZeroHour it's Tomohiro Ishii v @MadKing1981 2 at 7pm ET FREE before the PPV feed at 8 pm ET!

▶️ https://t.co/nps7VUI9fm pic.twitter.com/GMFpb6fRfq — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 3, 2022

Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo (C) vs Ortiz & Ruby Soho for the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships

Moving on to the first of the three title matches we’ll see for free before the PPV and this one seems weird. This is the third time we’ll have seen this match in 10 days as these teams have gone 1-1 over the past two episodes of AEW Rampage. However, the champions won the first match so why this has continued is confusing. It’s probably only a thing because we aren’t getting Sammy vs Eddie. Regardless, I don’t see the impromptu team of Ortiz & Ruby picking up AAA titles so I assume this is another win for Sammy & Tay.

Winner Sammy & Tay

Hook (C) vs Angelo Parker for the FTW Championship

I’ll try not to make this longer than the match itself. Hook wins. Angelo will be lucky to get more than one move in.

Winner: Hook

PAC (C) vs Kip Sabian for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship

This is by far the most intriguing match on the pre-show card. PAC has held the title as the inaugural champion since Forbidden Door in June and has defended it only three times since with all of those matches taking place on the indies in the UK & Ireland against Shota Umino and (no offence) two nobodies. Kip Sabian has been on the shelf in AEW for 18 months and somehow is now seemingly more over than ever before via becoming the AEW easter egg with his cardboard box in the crowd for the last year. There are logical reasons to choose either of these men but I’m going with Kip. Bringing someone at Kip’s level back and beating him makes the least sense to me and having this be the last match on the Zero Hour card and heading to the PPV with a title change is exciting.

Winner: Kip Sabian

Kip Sabian vows that #AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC will be the first to "embrace the change" this SUNDAY Sept. 4th at #AEWAllOut: #ZeroHour!



Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/sGpwL2iZDc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 1, 2022

~ Main Card ~

House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews & Brody King) vs Darby Allin, Sting & Miro

All Out is Trios match central and this is the first one that I think we’ll see tonight. The make-up (no pun intended) of the team of Allin, Sting & Miro is interesting and I can’t wait to see how they interact. There are reasons to have both teams win and I think that we might end up heading towards Miro and Malakai in a singles feud so I’d have the full-time team of the House of Black pick up the win here. Look out for Miro swerving us all to join the House though. Or us finally getting a CJ Perry appearance. Malakai to put the very first L on Sting’s AEW record.

Winner: House of Black

FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) & Wardlow vs The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) & Jay Lethal

And here’s the other trios match that isn’t deciding our inaugural trios champs. And again, it’s not as straight forward as it first seems. First thoughts lead you to believe that the team of Wardlow & FTR should walk straight through this challenge given the fact that they’re all holding championships right now. However, that’s exactly the reason that I think that MCMG & Jay could win. We may have already seen Wardlow vs Lethal for the TNT championship and I don’t really need to see it again but you’re telling me that a FTR vs MCMG tag match for one or more of FTR’s titles (especially those IWGP titles given that MCMG only won the Junior Tag Titles in Japan) isn’t perfect to headline a Dynamite? So why not have the best of both worlds. FTR get shown up by MCMG but Wardlow pins Lethal to get his team the win and still get to a straight tag.

Winner: FTR & Wardlow

Jungle Boy vs Christian Cage

This story began in May last year when Jungle Boy won the Double or Nothing 2021 Casino Battle Royale by eliminating Christian. Since then, Christian became a self-imposed father figure for Jungle Boy and helped him and Luchasaurus to become Tag Team Champions. However, as soon as those titles were dropped by Jurassic Express, so was Jungle Boy by Christian, just like we all saw coming! We head into the match between these two and I get the distinct feeling that we’re far from done yet. Christian to win to continue this story and Luchasaurus to turn on Jungle Boy for good.

Winner: Christian Cage

Ricky Starks vs Powerhouse Hobbs

And speaking of long-term storytelling, Hobbs joined Starks in Team Taz all the way back in November 2020 and we’re now here. This is the first match of may between these two in the future and I think Starks redemption is the long-term story so it’s a Hobbs win here for me. The story to turn Ricky into a star might just bring Hobbs to the top with him.

Winner: Powerhouse Hobbs

Casino Ladder Match: Rey Fenix vs Penta El Zero Miedo vs Claudio Castagnoli vs Wheeler Yuta vs Andrade El Idolo vs Rush vs “The Joker”

Let's review the history of the AEW Casino Ladder Match. 2020: The joker was Brian Cage and the winner was Brian Cage. 2021, The joker was Hangman Adam Page and the winner was Hangman Adam Page. So, who is going to be the Joker?! There’s not one single rumour that’s standing out to me and I’ve heard everything from MJF to Kota Ibushi suggested here. My pick for the Joker is Dragon Lee as I think he would excel in a ladder match and has unfinished business with at least two competitors already announced if not four. However, the winner, in my opinion, will be Wheeler Yuta. Time to keep going with this push.

Joker: Dragon Lee

Winner: Wheeler Yuta

Bryan Danielson vs Chris Jericho

Regardless of how this match ends up going, it has all the potential to steal the show, as if you needed to be told that about a match between two men in the greatest of all time discussion. The real question of this match is what on earth will Garcia do? Whose side is he on and how will that impact the outcome of this match? I think he sticks with Jericho for now but when he won’t stoop to the level Jericho needs him to in order to get a victory, Danielson will pull out the win and Jericho will cast aside his youngest protégé.

Winner: Bryan Danielson

Swerve in our Glory (Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee)(C) vs The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) for the AEW World Tag Team Championships

Swerve in our Glory haven’t had a particularly exciting title reign since they dethroned the Young Bucks and hopefully that all turns around here. That is, however, also the reason that it makes no sense giving The Acclaimed these titles, because when a young team gets their first title win, it will mean more if they’re beating an FTR or a Young Bucks rather than a Swerve in our Glory team yet to move out of second gear.

Winner: Swerve in our Glory

Jade Cargill (C) vs Athena for the TBS Championship

This is another interesting match which only exists because of something happening to someone. We all now know that this was supposed to be Kris Statlander’s moment and injury has once again derailed her momentum and stolen her opportunity. I’m fairly certain that Athena’s title match was supposed to have already happened in the lead up to the Statlander match which is why the build between Jade & Athena feels so elongated. But we got here and a decision now has to be made. For me, you either stick to your guns and this belt is Statlander’s the first day she comes back or you transition that plan onto the world title and let Athena take the TBS belt from Jade here. Make your own choices, this is 50/50.

Winner: Jade Cargill

The Elite (The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) & Kenny Omega) vs The Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) & Hangman Adam Page in the Final of the Inaugural AEW World Trios Championships Tournament

Finally, we are getting Trios titles in AEW. The tournament leading to this tournament has been aggressively fine on the Rampage side of the draw whilst the Dynamite side saw Kenny Omega’s return, Kip Sabian returning to screw PAC and Will Ospreay having five star matches with both of them. The Trustbusters couldn’t have kept up regardless. But now we’re here, the final, right where we need to be with exactly who we need to be here with. The Elite melodrama is my favourite storyline in all of wrestling and as someone who has followed every episode of BTE and AEW, I can’t wait for Hangman to clash with Kenny and the Bucks once more. The result seems pretty obvious but whatever happens, this will be a step in the story that has been planned meticulously like every other one so far and one that has been waiting to be told for months in Kenny’s absence. Never forget that some people still say that these guys can’t tell stories. Pure insanity.

Winner: The Elite

Toni Storm vs Hikaru Shida vs Britt Baker vs Jamie Hayter for the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship

Thunder Rosa’s injury has well and truly put the cat amongst the pigeons at the top of the AEW Women’s division and the four-way we’ve been left with to fill her spot at the top of the division is an intriguing way to go. Most people will back Toni Storm in this match as it seems from all the news coming out from AEW before Rosa got hurt that she was destined to beat La Mera Mera here anyway. But is this still the plan? Does Tony still want to put the division on Toni’s back? Would he feel better passing the mantle to a safer pair of hands like he did with his last interim world champion? Is it a better idea to let Britt or Shida, who have experience being top of the card, ride it out until Rosa is back? Or could we get a full swerve all the way to Jamie Hayter? I would love that for her given that she’s been incredibly consistent since day one in AEW. I think the answer is probably still Toni but I hope you mostly agree that it’s very much anyone's title at this stage.

Winner: Toni Storm

Jon Moxley (C) vs CM Punk for the Undisputed AEW World Championship

What a journey we’ve all taken these last couple of weeks with this story. And how are we back to a ‘could go either way’ kind of match after Moxley destroyed Punk in 3 minutes just 10 days prior to this match? This has been the kind of build that’s only capable when you have two men with the talent and understanding of a Punk and a Moxley and Sunday’s main event will be nothing but carnage. This is going to twist and turn throughout the contest, and I expect this match to be at least 10 times longer than the first one. But who comes out on top? What gives one man the edge? Well, I believe that CM Punk has sold his soul to the devil and none other than a returning Maxwell Jacob Friedman will appear to pass CM Punk, his childhood hero, a diamond ring to finish off the man that Max refers to as Dictator Jon and allow CM Punk to regain the AEW title. Things in AEW are about to get a lot more Burberry.

Winner: CM Punk