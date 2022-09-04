Jade Cargill Reveals Bryan Danielson Inspired Her To Leave Twitter

Jade Cargill recently spoke with TV Insider, where she opened up about what she does to manage pressure.

“I was thrown into the deep end and told to swim. I think people as wrestling fans are just used to instant gratification. Hook, Anthony Ogogo, myself, and others are learning on the fly on TV. It’s not easy by far, but…I love it when people tell me I can’t do something. It does nothing but make me think, ‘Watch this.'”

On leaving Twitter:

“I love that people just assume the worst. Bryan Danielson and I were in training. He talked about ‘90s babies not being able to live without social media. This was to Daniel Garcia, myself, and a couple of other people. I was born in 1992. I was around when the beeper was around, and landlines. I can live without social media. He went on my phone to see how many hours I’m on my phone a day. It was something ridiculous. He said he only spent an hour a day on his phone. I felt kind of embarrassed. He said, “Why don’t you get rid of one of your social media [feeds] for a little bit? Let’s see where your numbers go from there.” He said to pick the most toxic app. I thought Twitter. I deleted it.”