Bad Bunny Is On His Way Back To WWE In The Future

Triple H recently spoke about Bad Bunny during the WWE Clash At The Castle press conference, in which he spoke about plans to bring him back into the fold.

Triple H continued.

"We do things with people like Bad Bunny or Pat McAfee or Logan Paul. The excitement level that brings to fans outside of what we do, but I love working with people like that when they have the same passion that our superstars have. One thing about Bad Bunny, when we were going to work with Bad Bunny and he was going to face The Miz and they were doing all their business for that, at that period of time, I was at the Performance Center almost weekly. Every single time I would go there, I would walk in and they would say, 'Bunny is in the other room training if you want to say hi.' He was in there and I would go in there and he would be pouring with sweat, beat up, he was grinding. When we talked to him about that event, he went and got himself a house in Orlando, lived there, came to the Performance Center every single day. He deserves every bit of respect as everybody else. That's what I said to him the first time, 'You earned my respect, I don't give it easy.'"