WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Triple H Praises Creative Ability Of Bray Wyatt

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 03, 2022

Triple H Praises Creative Ability Of Bray Wyatt

Triple H recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where he spoke on the creative skill of Bray Wyatt.

"One of the most, I mean this in the best way possible, crazy creative people I've ever been around. Mind, just never stops thinking of creativity, but it's like being in a whirlwind of stuff. Without the harness and somebody to point the tornado, it's all over the place. He's a victim of his own mind and his creative and it's everywhere, but I loved working with him. I loved working with him, even just being a small part as he was creating the Bray Wyatt character and moment and helping to harness his...I have no idea where some of the concepts and thoughts come from in his head, some crazy place, but they are wonderfully crazy. You just have to be able to, at some point, 'Just stop thinking and let's do this,' because five minutes later he'll be like, 'never mind, I got this crazy idea,' and he's off on something else. He's a wonderfully free-flowing creative mind, as long as you can harness him, it's an amazing thing. Harnessing him takes a lot of work."

Triple H broke away from the topic of Bray Wyatt to speak more broadly:

"It should be clear that, to me, I see the talents, sometimes those talents are difficult to work with. I've always gone by the mantra, 'that guy is an asshole.' Yeah, but he's my asshole. Somebody can be difficult to work with, but that's kind of the fun of it. Everybody has quirks and things and thoughts, but you communicate with each other, you create and collaborate with each other and that's when this is the best. When you can fluidly...point and click is boring. I want to get ideas from everywhere, work together, and figure out how to harness those ideas and put them on paper and get them on TV and run with them. I don't care who comes up with the concept. The people who are like that and have that ability and fire, let's go."

Road Dogg On How Bray Wyatt's Character Got "A Litte Wacky"

Former WWE Superstar and producer Road Dogg was recently interviewed on Konnan's "Keepin' It 100" podcast. Check out some highlights below, [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Aug 22, 2022 12:21PM

 

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #bray wyatt #triple h

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/78258/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer