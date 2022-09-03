Triple H Praises Creative Ability Of Bray Wyatt

Triple H recently spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, where he spoke on the creative skill of Bray Wyatt.

"One of the most, I mean this in the best way possible, crazy creative people I've ever been around. Mind, just never stops thinking of creativity, but it's like being in a whirlwind of stuff. Without the harness and somebody to point the tornado, it's all over the place. He's a victim of his own mind and his creative and it's everywhere, but I loved working with him. I loved working with him, even just being a small part as he was creating the Bray Wyatt character and moment and helping to harness his...I have no idea where some of the concepts and thoughts come from in his head, some crazy place, but they are wonderfully crazy. You just have to be able to, at some point, 'Just stop thinking and let's do this,' because five minutes later he'll be like, 'never mind, I got this crazy idea,' and he's off on something else. He's a wonderfully free-flowing creative mind, as long as you can harness him, it's an amazing thing. Harnessing him takes a lot of work."

Triple H broke away from the topic of Bray Wyatt to speak more broadly: