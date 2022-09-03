WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 Results
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Sep 03, 2022
Here are your results for WWE Clash at the Castle, which emanated from the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.
Madcap Moss & The Street Profits defeated Austin Theory & Alpha Academy
Bayley, Dakota Kai & IO SKY defeated Bianca Belair, Asuka & Alexa Bliss
WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) defeated Sheamus
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan (c) defeated Shayna Baszler Rey Mysterio & Edge defeated Finn Balor & Damian Priest
Seth Rollins defeated Matt Riddle
Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre
⚡ Dominik Mysterio Turns On Rey Mysterio and Edge At Clash At The Castle
During tonight's WWE Clash at the Castle, the unthinkable happened as Dominik Mysterio turned on his father Rey Mysterio and their partner E [...]
— Guy Incognito
Sep 03, 2022 03:52PM
