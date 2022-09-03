Drew McIntyre Thinks WWE's World Titles Should Be Split Again

Drew McIntyre was recently a guest on Inside The Ropes, where he spoke about his belief that WWE should re-split both the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship.

“I mean, there’s no talk to me about any plan whatsoever. That’s the truth and generally, I don’t like to find out until last minute because things change so much anyway. But you know, splitting the titles may not be a bad thing if it’s possible. I’ve been saying it constantly on TV and in the media, I do believe the titles deserve to be represented in [an] appropriate manner, which means being on the show.



When they’re both together, they can’t be on both shows. The weekend live events, the media interviews right now, the title should be represented, should be very visible that there’s a certain honour and prestige to those titles, and it used to be defended every 30 days and we’ve lost that somewhere along the line.



And they’re fine right now, they’re on a huge star like Roman Reigns but at the same time, I do believe they need to be on the show. And there’s more emphasis on wrestling right now. It needs to have the champion wrestling.”