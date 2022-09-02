AEW Rampage Full Recap (September 2, 2022) 

It’s Friday, you know what that means! It’s time for AEW Rampage. But not just any AEW Rampage, this is a live AEW Rampage, less than 48 hours before All Out in Chicago! This is the final hour AEW has to sell us on purchasing the PPV and they’re doing so with a Trios Semi Final between Dark Order & Hangman Adam Page and Best Friends & Orange Cassidy! So, let’s waste no more time, with Excalibur, Chris Jericho & JR on commentary, let’s get straight to the wrestling!

Dark Order (John Silver & Alex Reynolds) & Hangman Adam Page vs Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Beretta) & Orange Cassidy via Pinfall (11:07) to advance to the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Final

No entrances, straight into what is clearly tonight’s main event. Don Callis joins commentary as Danhausen curses Hangman to start the match before the referee ejects him. Cassidy tries a quick roll up but Hangman escapes. Orange goes for the DDT instead and Hangman blocks it so orange rides him like a horsie. Cassidy jumps off and puts his hands in his pockets before both men back off to make tags and their partners come in to fight instead. All four go back and forth before Best Friends hug. Silver and Reynolds separate them but their hug is interrupted by Best Friends who take over. Hangman makes the save before Orange lays in his “vicious” kicks to Hangman as he carries Silver. Suddenly all six men explode with offense, going back and forth until we get everyone down and we go to break with Cassidy crawling for a weak pin on Silver.

When we return, Hangman helps Reynolds to vault onto Best Friends before a Cassidy Crossbody is caught by a Page Fallaway Slam. Hangman dives onto Best Friends but misses and then they put him through the timekeeper’s table. In the ring, Reynolds takes out Cassidy and then Silver tags in to run wild on everyone until Cassidy catches him with the Stundog Millionaire. Silver hits a huge lariat but Cassidy catches him again with Beach Break for two. Best Friends hit the Ant Hill again for another two but Hangman makes the save and then gets the tag from Silver. He takes out Chuck with a Moonsault then goes up top for Cassidy but Trent goes up for a Superplex and Hangman lands on his feet. He hits Trent and Cassidy with rolling elbows then the Deadeye for two on Orange. Dark Order tag in and hit their double team manoeuvres but Trent Spears Hangman on the apron and Cassidy reverses Silver in the ring. Best Friends hit the Strong Zero on Reynolds outside then Chuck uses the Awful Waffle on Silver for two when Hangman makes the save. Page goes for the Buckshot Lariat but Cassidy hits him with the Orange Punch but Silver rolls up Chuck Taylor to get the victory and advance to the final! The Good, The Bad & The Hungie did it!

Eddie Kingston Promo

Eddie talks directly to Tomohiro Ishii who he faces on Sunday during the pre-show and Kingston promises a victory this time!

Rey Fenix w/ Alex Abrahantes defeated Blake Christian via Pinfall (2:20)

Fenix gets an impromptu match against Blake Christian and despite a Fenix roll up, Christian catches him with a dropkick. Fenix comes back with a chop and then some more of them and hits a Springboard arm drag despite getting tripped on the ropes. Christian comes back with some innovative offence to send Fenix outside before he hits a Fosbury Flop to the outside on Fenix. Rey catches him with a Thrust Kick and chops before a Facebuster and a Black Thunder Driver end the night of Blake.

Hook confronts Angelo Parker

Lexy Nair asks Hook about fighting Angelo and he turns up to threaten Hook who is ready to fight but Angelo & Matt back off.

Ruby Soho & Ortiz defeated Sammy Guevara & Tay Melo via Pinfall (7:43)

Ortiz & Sammy start off and Tony Schiavone is now on commentary as Ortiz takes over on his former Inner Circle team mate. Ruby takes Tay out with a kick as we head to a very quick break. Ortiz continues the attack with Ruby’s help but soon Tay takes Soho out then traps her injured hand between the ring post and ring steps and kicks it. Sammy takes over on Ortiz after a brief kissing break with Tay. Eventually Sammy keeps him on the mat with a choke and then attacks in the corner.

When we come back, Ortiz fights out of Sammy’s corner but gets rushed back into it. Guevara continues the assault until Ortiz hits a Powerslam and makes the tag. Ruby gets on top of Tay with some quick trips and then multiple headbutts. She helps Ortiz hit a Manhattan Drop when Melo tags out and they then hit a double team onto Sammy. Ruby ends up hitting Sammy with one of her headbutt’s until Tay hits her with an assisted DD-Tay. They then attack Ortiz together but he escapes and takes out Sammy before Ruby rolls up Tay for the win! I thought they said this was a title match but apparently that’s going to be on Sunday now.

Dark Order & Hangman Promo

Lexy Nair congratulates the winners but before Hangman can talk Don Callis congratulates him on screwing the Bucks.

Jade Cargill vs Athena Interview w/ Mark Henry

Mark Henry asks one question and Jade and Athena take it from there going back and forth. It’s not bad but it’s not amazing. The match should be better.

Moxley vs Punk Video Package

This match needs no more hyping but they go ahead and do it anyway.

Swerve in Our Glory vs The Acclaimed Preview

Schiavone announces the match for Sunday before all 5 men go back and forth (Billy Gunn too!) and this is better than the Jade & Athena interview by a fair bit.

FTR & Wardlow Promo

Unlike everyone else so far, FTR and Wardlow hit the ring for their promo time. The crowd greet them loudly and Dax starts talking about feeling worthless and how nobody loved him until this year. He then turns to question the journalists questioning their match on Sunday and he says he cares about it because it builds their legacy.

They get interrupted by the Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin with Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal & Sonjay Dutt behind them. MCMG introduce themselves and the crowd take to them like magnesium to water. Shelley says that FTR are the best tag team on the planet but FTR don’t get the respect that MCMG do and they won’t get any more after they lose Sunday. Sonjay talks about Dax’s daughter and he wants to fight them but Wardlow and Cash hold him back.

Mark Henry Main Event Interview

QT Marshall interrupts Mark’s question and says that he has to beat Ricky to show his word is his bond. Ricky says that QT might seem brave by saying he’s going to fight alone but he shows that he’s locked the Factory in their locker room.

Ricky Starks defeated QT Marshall via Pinfall (7:02)

QT goes to free his team but Ricky jumps him. Eventually they brawl to the ringside area where Starks takes over amongst the crowd. They continue to head towards the ring and QT eats a huge back body drop before the match starts officially. Ricky stomps QT down in the corner and we head to the last break of the night. QT fires back with a dropkick that hurts Ricky’s neck with whiplash so QT begins targeting it. He hits a big suplex and a leg drop for two. QT remains on top throughout the break and deals with Ricky’s moves in response comfortably.

When we return to the action, Ricky has just nailed QT with a superplex and is clutching his neck again. Ricky stays on top with right hands before Marshall hits a Springboard Enzuigiri but Starks comes back with a Belly-to-Belly Suplex and a DDT for a two count. All of a sudden, The Factory emerges from the back and Nick Comoroto hands QT a watch to use as a knuckle duster again like last week. QT swings and misses but dodges Starks’ spear in response so he takes out Solo on the apron instead. QT tries a roll up but the ref spots his feet on the ropes for extra leverage and then both men spill to the floor. Ricky rolls QT in and then deals with attacks from Cole Karter and Comoroto before QT kicks the middle rope to low blow him on his way back in. Marshall tries a Diamond Cutter but Ricky turns it into a backslide for two and then goes for a spear and QT pulls out the Diamond Cutter to counter it for two. QT tries for a Cross Rhodes but Ricky avoids it and hits QT with a spear and a Roshambo to get the win with an exclamation point.

Powerhouse Hobbs marches to the ring and they brawl until the referee department all rush out to split them up. Jericho talks about Danielson on commentary so he emerges on the ramp and they have one last head-to-head as we go off air.

And that was Rampage and it was a good one. Live Rampage just hits different to the taped version and tonight was no exception. A seven out of ten for me and now I’m ready for Sunday. Let us know what you thought in the comments and/or let me know on Twitter @Knapphausen. See you all back here for All Out Live Results. So long & goodnight!