WWE Friday Night SmackDown [9/2/2022] Results

WWE Friday Night SmackDown Go-Home Edition Results (Sept 2, 2022): Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us back to Detroit's Little Caesar's Arena, site of last week's SmackDown and this episode's taping. We're running 20 minutes behind live broadcast due to flooding in the local region that delayed SD's start here. Just so you're aware.

Viking Rules Match: the New Day vs the Viking Raiders

We cut to the arena and get new 3D graphics for the Viking Raiders, exhibiting a traditional Viking long boat. The ring is set up with viking-style shields long the north and south sides of the ring. For future reference, north side in my view is the top of the ring (with the standard camera); the south side is the hard camera side we rarely ever seen. West would be entrance ramp and east would be commentary. The New Day and Viking Raiders clash as soon as the bell rings, and we've got ourselves a four-man brawl! The New Day take the first lead of the night, battling the Raiders outside and smashing Ivar's face into multiple shields propped up along the ropes and apron. Erik attempts to make the save but the New Day continue to use the Viking shields to great effect, including setting up a dropkick to the shield that rocks Erik and sends us to break! We return and the New Day take control, led by Kofi Kingston who unleashes hell with a kendo stick! Despite Kofi's best efforts to send the Vikings to Valhalla, they hang on and we head to a second break. When we return, Woods retrieves a steel chair and sets it up int he ring, looking for a DDT on it. Erik throws a desperate right, clocking Woods and dropping him hard.

Erik attempts a back breaker through the table but Woods tilt-a-whirl escapes! Kofi and Woods work together to double-team Erik with a side-sweet facebuster on the steel chair, covering for a close call--but Ivar makes the save with a big splash! Ivar nearly decapitates Kofi Kingston with a huge running Savate kick. Erik and Kofi battle in the corner briefly as Woods takes Erik to the outside. Ivar looks for a top-rope Moonsault but misses! Kofi climbs up top and hits a top-rope splash to Ivar's back, and Woods follows it up with his rope-walking diving elbow for another close cover! Erik makes the save with a kick to the back of the head, then attempts to dump Kingston out of the ring. Kingston hangs on, however, and dumps him over the top instead! The New Day look to take advantage of the partial "long boat stage" that's set up along the entrance ramp and flush with the ring. The New Day delivery simultaneous diving single-handle axe clubs and cover for two! The Raiders and the Day battle in the entrance ramp as Cole and McAfee hype both teams' diligence and vicious approach. Woods ultimately positions a set of tables by the "bow" of the "Viking long boat" and hints at a Powerbomb through the double-stacked tables. Ivar makes the save, using a shield to drop both woods and Kingston, and the Viking raiders pick up the win by putting Kofi through both tables with their newly-christened double-powerbomb finisher, the Ragnarok. For a gimmicky match, pretty darn good!

Segments: the Usos & Sami Zayn Plan a Celebration; Karrion Kross & Scarlett Issue a Warning

We cut to a break, then back to a few segments. The Usos meet a dressed-up Sami Zayn, complete with a suit fresh out of Seth Rollins' closet (presumably), and he explains the plans he has for the celebration. Roman isn't here--he's still "in traction" per Zayn--and then the Usos criticize Sami for not doing something about Kevin Owens (see: Raw earlier this week). We then get a vignette from a hairy Karrion Kross and Scarlett ahead of his match with Drew Gulak tonight. Kross mentions Roman's two-year celebration tonight and again points out that time is running out for the champ. We go to break.

Vignettes: Paul Heyman Hypes Roman Reigns' Two-Year Title Reign

Throughout the show, we were greeted with a video in parts, narrated by Paul Heyman. In it, each part focuses briefly on a various aspect of Roman Reigns' lengthy run.

SmackDown In-Ring Debut Match: Karrion Kross w/ Scarlett vs Drew Gulak

We cut to the arena and Scarlett leads out Kross. Gulak is already in the ring, wearing sweats, and disrobes to his ring gear. Both men are growing their hair out a little shaggy. Damn hippies! Kross takes it to Gulak, unloading on him in one corner then another. Scarlett laughs as Kross uses a brutal suplex to drop Gulak on the back of his head! Kross sets up Gulak and locks in the Kross-Jacket and Gulak taps almost immediately! Quick match. Afterwards, Kross put the hold back on Gulak for a few moments as the ref yelled a him and the digital crowd angrily booed at him. (Detroit, however, was mostly tired).

WWE Official Adam Pearce Hands Ronda Rousey Her "Final Judgment"

Rousey makes her way out first and has a letter from the WWE management. Pearce comes out and the snarky Rousey heckles him, bragging that her suspension has been lifted. She constantly takes jabs at AP for calling the police on her and having her arrested for attacking him. He tells her that if it were up to him, he'd have fired her instead of suspending her for her actions. She states "the board" valued her opinion over his as she's "the most recognizable woman in sports entertainment history." (Loooong list who'd fit that description better than her). Pearce snaps on her, telling Rousey he's tired of babysitting people like her; he's never thanked for his day, no one asks about him or his family or how he's doing, and adds "all I get from people like you--shut up for a second," he snaps at the crowd before continuing, stating he's tired of busting his ass for people not for the job he loves but busting his ass for spoiled, ungrateful brats like Rousey. He really does lay into her despite the crowd cheering for her. He tells her, "you know what I call you Ronda? Ronda Rousey, the single biggest bitch I've ever met!" Ronda drops her mic and slaps an arm bar on Pearce despite his attempt to take back his words. Rousey viciously assaults Pearce; he taps in her arm bar and she refuses to break it for a few moments as the crowd pops for this. Rousey taunts him and kicks his foot as Pearce cowers in a corner, then she walks off as Michael Cole wonders if her recently-lifted suspension will be reinstated after she just attacked yet another WWE Official.

Backstage: Sami Zayn Gets Flowers Meant for Roman Reigns

Sami is backstage checking a list when someone brings him a bouquet of black roses. Sami wasn't expecting them but accepts them and smells them. They smell horrible and he checks the note attached--which states "tick tock" and is clearly from Kross. Zayn smells his hands and realizes the stinky roses have left a smell on his hands.

Tag Team SmackDown In-Ring Debut Match: Hit Row vs the Maximum Male Models

Top Dolla, B-Fab and Ashanti Thee Adonis make their way out to a decent reaction from the crowd as Cole and McAfee hype Maximum Male Models' first match as a faction, and even name drops Rick Martel. We head to break. Maximum Male Models are out next--Max Dupri (fka Eli Drake/LA Knight), Maxxine Dupri (fka Sofia Cromwell, not Tiffany as reported earlier. Thanks Steven for the find!), ma.çé and mån.sôör (fka Mace and Mansoor, now pronounced and spelled differently) make their way out. Adonis starts us with ma.çé (Mace), and mån.sôör (Mansoor) tags in soon as the Models work hard to isolate Adonis. Finally Top Dolla gets the hot tag and easily catches Mansoor's first. Mansoor attempts to beg him off but Top Dolla easily manhandle shim, bringing in Ashanti to quickly put away Maximum Male Models. After the match, Hit Row was attacked by both the Models and Los Lotharios. Both teams ganged up on Hit Row until the Street Profits made the save.

Backstage Interview: Kayla Braxton with Happy Corbin

Kayla starts to interview Corbin but is immediately interrupted. Corbin states that sometimes, when on a losing streak or with some bad luck, you've got to double down so he's going to head right on out and issue an open challenge--after this break!

Singles Match: Happy Corbin vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Corbin comes out and issues his open challenge--and it's answered by the King of Strong Style himself, Shinsuke Nakamura! McAfee, as usual, loves to see Nakamura and even partially stands on Cole's shoulder while dancing on the desk at one point. Corbin and Nakamura go right at it, with Nakamura taking complete control right out of the gate. Nakamura looks for a Kinshasa early but Corbin counters with a Deep Six for a close cover of his own. It's a short match, especially considering the "more vicious" push to Corbin, but the crowd is hot for it. First time the crowd's been alive all night is when they loudly chant "Corbin sucks!" Corbin looks for his Misdirection Clothesline signature move but Shin has it scouted and counters with a Kinshasa to pick up the fast win! And it looks like Corbin's luck has reversed, again, as he's in the midst of a losing streak (their words, not mine)

Singles Main Event Match: Butch w/ the Brawling Brutes vs Ludwig Kaiser w/ Gunther

We finally gear up for our main event! Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser are out first, followed by the Brawling Brutes. Butch is starting to look more like Pete Dunne, including a return to his old ring gear (modified with a "Brawling Brutes" logo; the black body piece he always wore in NXT/NXT UK) and a return to the finger and joint manipulation that made him so cringe-tastic in NXT! We head to our first break as Cole even acknowledges Butch's bruiserweight past, in a round-about way. Reminder: the broadcast is 20 minutes behind so as we approach the 10 o'clock hour, stay tuned--updates are still rolling out! Commentary repeatedly hype what should be a brutal, physical match when Sheamus challenges Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship tomorrow in Cardiff. Butch maintains the control throughout the break and when we return, he's still dominating Ludwig Kaiser. Butch stomps on Kaiser's hands at one point, and it looked like every inch of boot crushed some fingers. Kaiser has a small rally, firing off a slow clumsy comeback sequence that sees Kaiser cover for a two after a weak rope-hung missile dropkick. Unusually sloppy work from Kaiser. Kaiser and Butch pick up the pace, with Kaiser connecting with an uppercut only to have Butch fire off a sick kick to the side of the temple! How Kaiser's conscious, no clue! Kaiser catches a charging Butch with a body slam for a two. Butch counters a rear suplex attempt from Kaiser with the Bitter End and picks up the win!

After the Match: Clash Avoidance

Sheamus steps into the ring as does Intercontinental Champion Gunther. Both men step toe-to-toe and Sheamus removes his jacket as we get a taste of things to come! Finally Kaiser gets Gunther to back up and the Brawling Brutes heckle the duo.

Backstage: the Usos and Sami Zayn

Backstage, Sami double-checks arrangements. The Usos want to go on out and start the celebration; Sami suggests waiting for Roman so the "entire Bloodline" can go out together. Jey--who's not Sami's friend, guy, unlike his pal and buddy, Jimmy--asks Sami what does he mean by "the entire Bloodline" and then tells Sami he's too comfortable. Despite Jimmy and Roman's seeming acceptance, "Main Event" Jey Uso still has his reservations. Jimmy makes the peace and says this is about Roman and leads them out and us to our final break of the night!

The Bloodline Acknowledge Roman Reigns' Historic Milestone

The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, the Usos, are out followed by Sami Zayn. The ring is decorated with blowup photos from Roman's victories over various superstars. Sami and the Usos call out Roman together after hyping it and we see a limo pull up backstage--and out comes the Tribal Chief, sans belt or Wise Man. Suddenly Drew McIntyre clocks Roman! Roman drops to the cement and Drew makes his way out towards the ring! The Usos are stunned, as is Sami, and they discuss what to do (off mic) until Drew's music plays and out comes the Scottish Psychopath!

Drew McIntyre, Professional Party Crasher

Drew removes his jacket and dispatches Sami on the ramp. The Usos ready themselves in the ring and Drew enters. Drew quickly sends both Usos flying over the top and trashes the ring. McIntyre with a beautiful tope con giro, I believe, that wipes out the Bloodline! (Diving strike over the top rope). McIntyre tosses multiple steel chairs into the ring. He enters and Zayn hits him in the ribs with a chair; McIntyre stumbles back enough to gain some distance and hits a Claymore! McIntyre heads outside and uses a suplex to send Jimmy Uso through the commentary table! Jimmy and Sami are down, and Drew stalks Jey around the ring. Drew huffs, and puffs, and spears Jey Uso through the barricade! The crowd is absolutely alive for this ending. Drew hops on the mic. "When are you gonna understand, Roman? I will never, ever stop! Look around you; the Bloodline, torn apart! God mode, deactivated! At Cardiff, it comes down to me and you--I am going to kick your head right off your body and you are going to look up at the new Undisputed Champion!" Another pop and that's all, folks!

In Closing

And that concludes it for tonight's go-home episode! Have a great weekend, stay cool, stay frosty and stay safe out there, Rajahmaniacs. See you all Monday Night for Raw.